NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada officials to hold a technical briefing on coronavirus disease in Canada (April 1, 2022)

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Government of Canada officials will provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemiology.

Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date

April 1, 2022

Time

11:00 AM (EDT)

Location

The technical briefing will be virtual only. Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):

1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:

613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 7621799#

To obtain the briefing material under embargo, please RSVP by email at media@hc-sc.gc.ca.

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

