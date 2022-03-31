U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.75
    +9.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,690.00
    +72.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,900.00
    +31.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.50
    +2.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.35
    +0.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.80
    -14.20 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    +1.23 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3133
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9740
    +0.2860 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,670.50
    -1,478.38 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,061.41
    -34.85 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.89
    -353.54 (-1.27%)
     

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada officials to hold a technical briefing on coronavirus disease in Canada (April 1, 2022)

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Government of Canada officials will provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemiology.

Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date
April 1, 2022

Time
11:00 AM (EDT)

Location

The technical briefing will be virtual only. Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 7621799#

To obtain the briefing material under embargo, please RSVP by email at media@hc-sc.gc.ca.

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/31/c5845.html

