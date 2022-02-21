Nexstim Oyj

Company announcement, Helsinki, 21 February 2022 at 10:30 AM (EET)



Notice of Nexstim Plc 2021 Full Year Results

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") will announce its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on Monday 28 February 2022 at 9.00 am Finnish time.

The company will hold two live webinars for media, investors and analysts on Monday 28 February 2022. Mikko Karvinen CEO, and Joonas Juokslahti CFO, will present the financial and operational results followed by a Q&A session.

The first live webinar will be in Finnish, and it takes place at 11 am EET. The second live webinar will be in English at 3 pm EET.

Webinar details:

To attend the webinars, please register via the links below. Registered participants will receive more information to their e-mail.

Live Webinar in Finnish on 28 February 2022 at 11 am (EET): Register here >>

Live Webinar in English on 28 February 2022 at 3 pm (EET): Register here >>

NEXSTIM PLC

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting: Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+ 358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

