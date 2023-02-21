U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,997.34
    -81.75 (-2.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,129.59
    -697.10 (-2.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,492.30
    -294.97 (-2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,888.21
    -58.14 (-2.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.05
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.10
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    -0.0036 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    +0.1270 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0072 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9060
    +0.6460 (+0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,389.78
    -402.35 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    548.54
    -14.73 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Notice - NOVA TECH LTD, File No. 2023-6

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on February 21, 2023, setting the matter down to be heard on March 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to consider whether the Capital Markets Tribunal should grant the Application filed by Staff of the Commission to extend the temporary order issued by the Commission on February 16, 2023.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 21, 2023, Application dated February 21, 2023, and Temporary Order dated February 16, 2023, are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat 
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/21/c7543.html

Recommended Stories