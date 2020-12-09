U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

"Downtown Montréal is in Urgent Need of Shock Treatment to Ensure its Recovery." - Serge Goulet, President of Devimco Immobilier

·4 min read

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The City of Montréal, the two senior levels of government and the private sector must create a new partnership—the equivalent of a New Deal—to ensure the economic recovery of the city's downtown and surrounding area, which have been badly shaken by the effects of the pandemic.

This is what Serge Goulet, President of Devimco Immobilier, proposed today during a panel discussion organized as part of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montréal's Strategic Forum on the Downtown Area.

"Montréal urgently needs shock treatment," Mr. Goulet said. "Faced with the pandemic and the urgent need for action to revive its economy, the City of Montréal should allow the private sector to contribute financially to the construction of public equipment and infrastructure." He continued: "Governments are increasing deficits to get us out of the crisis, while we have enormous capital that is lying dormant and waiting for decisions that are not forthcoming. We want to do our part, but our offers are not being answered."

Mr. Goulet suggests designing a grid for evaluating the economic and social impacts of major projects in order to assess and quantify what each one can offer beyond the minimums required by bylaws (e.g., exceeding the 10% contribution rule for park development).

Performance criteria:

This grid would include performance criteria based on what developers will offer in terms of added value in the following areas:

  1. Tourism and heritage (examples: restoration of historical sites, tourism facilities...);

  2. Housing (example: more social housing);

  3. Public infrastructure (examples: roads, water networks…);

  4. Sustainable development (examples: more parks, more urban agriculture, circular economy, clean technologies…);

  5. Mobility (bicycles, footpaths, streets, new REM station in the Peel Basin…);

  6. Job creation.

"In return for this contribution, the City of Montréal should allow developers to add value to their major projects by agreeing to make certain bylaws more flexible or by permitting greater densification of projects," Mr. Goulet said.

On December 1, Mr. Goulet and 13 other business leaders in the real estate sector published an open letter to the Mayor of Montréal in which they proposed the creation of a roundtable to involve all stakeholders as quickly as possible in the implementation of major growth-generating projects in Montréal. The mayor has not yet responded to this offer.

Mr. Goulet said the Canadian and Québec governments must be part of the proposed roundtable. "Governments can contribute with special stimulus programs in which we want to participate," he said. "In addition, several ministries or government-owned corporations could be involved, including Heritage Canada, Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated, the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation du Québec, and the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (office for public hearings on the environment, or BAPE). The idea is to create a 'one-stop shop' for each level of government."

He concluded: "We do not want to disregard the rules and processes that govern our public administrations, but to achieve balance and show that everyone can work together to achieve a common goal. The situation demands it and everyone must do their part."

About Devimco Immobilier
Devimco Immobilier is a Québec real estate development leader that stands out for the execution of large real estate projects, in particular lifestyle and TOD (transit-oriented development) complexes that combine commercial, business, leisure, and housing components. Combining innovation and creativity, Devimco Immobilier participates in enhancing the environments it creates and the communities it integrates for the benefit of its occupants and visitors. Devimco recently became the first member of the Next-Generation Cities Institute of Concordia University.

Since 2005, Devimco Immobilier has been developing District Griffin® a vibrant area where a genuine community is taking root. Another of its projects is SOLAR UniquartierTM, Québec's largest TOD project. Devimco Immobilier is also building Square Children'sTM, a new flagship project that is revitalizing the former site of the Montréal Children's Hospital and the entire neighbourhood. The developer will also begin construction this year on the MAA Condominiums & PenthousesTM on Peel Street in downtown Montréal, a project as rich as the history of the MAA Sports Club, whose revitalization will be part of it. Maestria CondominiumsTM, the largest mixed-use residential project ever built in Montréal in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, was also launched in late 2019. It was followed, in 2020, by the launch of Auguste & Louis CondominiumsTM, a unique project that is serving as the first phase of the Quartier des lumières, located on the site of the former Maison Radio-Canada building.

SOURCE Devimco Immobilier

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/09/c4436.html

Latest Stories

  • C3.ai IPO prices well above expected range, valuing company at more than $4 billion

    C3.ai Inc.'s initial public offering priced late Tuesday well above the expected range, as the California-based enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company raised $651 million. The company had expected to raise up to $589 million earlier this week, when the expected IPO pricing was raised to between $36 and $38 a share from between $31 and $34 a share. The IPO pricing values the company at $4.05 billion. The stock is expected to begin trading Wednesday on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "AI." The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has soared 39.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 8.9%.

  • Tesla's Musk relocates to Texas from California; compares himself to war general

    Musk confirmed the move in an interview with Matt Murray, the Wall Street Journal's editor in chief. "The two biggest things that I got going on right now are the Starship development in South Texas ... and then the big new U.S. factory for Tesla," the 49-year-old Tesla chief said.

  • Tesla Shares Are ‘Dramatically Overvalued,’ JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s shares are now “dramatically” overvalued and investors thinking of raising their holdings in the company ahead of its impending addition to the S&P 500 Index should not, JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman wrote in a note on Wednesday.The analyst pointed out that in the past two years Tesla shares have risen over 800%. Analysts have raised their price targets by about 450%, and also simultaneously lowered their earnings estimates for the company for the years 2020 through 2024. This data is “strongly suggestive of the idea that something apart from the fundamentals (speculative fervor?) is driving the shares higher,” Brinkman added.Brinkman raised his price target on Tesla to $90 from $80, citing the $5 billion at-the-market offering announced on Tuesday, and maintained the sell-equivalent rating on the stock. According to Bloomberg data, investors who followed Brinkman’s recommendation received a negative 867% return in the past year.Analysts on an average have a price target of about $364 on Tesla. The company’s stock dropped as much as 2% to $636.63 in New York on Wednesday.Shares of the electric vehicle maker have been on an incredible rally this year, ever since its fourth consecutive quarterly profit earlier this year raised the possibility of the company getting included in the S&P 500 Index. Investors’ enthusiasm only accelerated further after the decision was formally announced last month.(Updates share move in fourth paragraph, adds chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Apple Hits New Buy Point, While Tesla Sets Record High; DoorDash IPO To Debut

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 125 points Wednesday, as Apple hit a new buy point. Tesla stock raced to record highs.

  • DoorDash, Airbnb Lead Big IPO Week—but Peter Thiel’s AbCellera Could Be the Winner

    DoorDash and (ABNB) are headlining a big week for initial public offerings. Ten traditional IPOs are expected to price their deals this week, raising roughly $8 billion, according to data from Dealogic. This includes Airbnb and DoorDash, which each boosted their offerings ahead of their listings.

  • DoorDash Delivers IPO Price Well Above Expectations; Is Ready To Trade

    The largest provider of food delivery services priced 33 million shares at $102, well above the estimated price range of $90 to $95 and receiving a market valuation of $38.2 billion.

  • 10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2021

    In 2021, the fate of the economy -- and the stock market -- will likely revolve around the pace and effectiveness of factors like vaccine rollouts for COVID-19 along with fiscal stimulus and government assistance programs. As nations race to reach the coveted post-pandemic phase, themes like technology, penny pinching, entertainment and personal health run through the best stocks to buy for 2021. Adobe is "best in class" in its industry by a country mile.

  • 3 U.S. Cannabis Stocks Gearing up for Growth; Cantor Says ‘Buy’

    At the end of 2018, Canada fully legalized cannabis, nationwide, for both medical and recreational use. With the incoming Biden Administration, the US is expected to follow suit with Federal-level legalization, or at least formal decriminalization, sometime in the next four years. An exact timetable is impossible to predict; much will depend on the partisan makeup of Congress after the Georgia Senate runoff vote in early January.For now, cannabis legalization in the US is something of a checkerboard. Most states have at least partial legalization, with only Idaho and Nebraska holding out. Eleven states have made cannabis fully legal for all adults; the remaining 37 states have some form of partial medical use, and even Nebraska has decriminalized the substance. Under Federal law, cannabis remains an illegal controlled substance.Cantor analyst Pablo Zuanic recently met with several cannabis industry execs and came back with a few takeaways."[The] speakers believe that under a Biden WH and Republican-controlled Senate, banking reform would pass in early 2021 and would be included in a COVID relief package [...] In general, both speakers believe measured progression in legislation is the best path at the federal level, and expect a version of the STATES act (making cannabis federally permissible) to pass the Senate post the next midterms (this could take place sooner in the event of a 50-50 Senate split and a Biden WH). Other changes (descheduling, federal legalization) may take longer," Zuanic noted.Prepping for the possible changes, Zuanic has also been reviewing several cannabis stocks operating in the American market. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up the stats on three such stocks, which show the classic ‘growth stock’ profile: plenty of upside potential, recent strong share appreciation, and a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. Curaleaf (CURLF)We’ll start with Curaleaf which, with a $7.7 billion market cap, is one of the largest cannabis companies around. By revenue, Curaleaf is the world’s largest cannabis producer, a position it cemented with the acquisition, earlier this year, of private competitor Grassroots. Curaleaf has operations in 23 states, including 30 processing facilities, 88 dispensaries, and 134 dispensary licenses. Curaleaf grows its product in 22 cultivation sites, with a combined 1.6 million square feet of cultivation capacity.Curaleaf’s performance this year, both in financial results and share appreciation, show the potential of the cannabis market in the US. The company reported $193.2 million in Q3 revenue, for a 59% sequential gain and even more impressive 164% year-over-year growth. The gains were powered by retail revenue, which grew 3x year-over-year to 135.3 million and wholesale revenue, which saw a massive 7x yoy gain to $45 million. While Curaleaf reported a net loss for Q3, that loss was only 1 cent per share, where analysts had expected twice that amount.Curaleaf shares are up 85% year-to-date. While trading in the company has been volatile, it has regained all of its COVID related losses from last winter.Covering this stock for Cantor, Zuanic writes, “We believe the company’s scale advantage, ability to raise funds ($1Bn shelf), and continued store and cultivation expansion, all warrant a valuation premium to peers… [Curaleaf] did not provide guidance for 2021, but the assumption is that it would post growth over the $1Bn annualized figure with which it will likely exit 2020.”Backing this bullish stance, Zuanic gives the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $20 price target suggests it has room for 71% growth in 2021. (To watch Zuanic’s track record, click here)Overall, CURLF shares get a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on an 8 to 1 mix of Buy versus Hold reviews. The shares are trading at $11.69, and their $14.87 average price target implies a one-year upside potential of 27%. (See Curaleaf stock analysis on TipRanks)Green Thumb (GTBIF)Green Thumb is a Canadian company that has been expanding its foothold in the US market. While Canada’s nationwide legalization regime gives it an advantage over the fragmented, the US is a far larger market, with nearly 10x Canada’s population. Green Thumb’s products include edibles, pre-rolled joints, and vapes, along with a range of CBD-infused wellness items aimed at the home healthcare market. In the past two months, the company’s market cap has expanded from $3.3 billion to $4.6 billion.That market cap growth has been fueled by a massive share appreciation. GTBIF bottomed out in March, at the height of the coronavirus crisis, and is up 426% since then. Year-to-date, the stock is up 120%.That share growth, in turn, has been powered by strong revenues through 2020. In fact, Green Thumb’s Q1 top line showed a 35% sequential gain, at a time when many companies were registering quarter-over-quarter losses. GTBIF has continued to growth revenues since then, with Q3’s top line coming in at $157.1 million, up 131% year-over-year and 31% from Q2. These strong revenues yielded a Q3 EPS of 4 cents per share, derived from total net income of $9.6 million.In his note on Green Thumb, Zuanic reiterates his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and sets a price target of $35 to indicate a 62% upside in the coming year.Backing his outlook, Zuanic writes, “We estimate that there is at least 20% upside to 2021 consensus sales estimates [...] Given the profitability trackrecord, growth potential, and franchise strength, we think valuation multiples well above CPG stocks would be deserved (CPG multiples are ~20x EBITDA on average). Also, with federal permissibility still 2-4 years out, the larger MSOs have a window before CPG or the larger Canadian companies (the well-funded ones) can get involved in the US market in a major way. All this should be factored into the stock’s valuation."Overall, Green Thumb has a unanimous analyst consensus rating, showing that Wall Street agrees with Zuanic’s views. The stock has no fewer than 8 Buy reviews in recent weeks. The average price target is $30.81, which suggests a 43% upside potential. (See Green Thumb’s stock analysis on TipRanks)Cresco Labs (CRLBF)Last but not least is Cresco Labs, a Chicago-based cannabis company with operations in the medical marijuana sector. The company markets its products in retail stores under the Sunnyside* brand, with licenses in 6 states: Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Cresco full product line-up includes eight other brand names, offering everything from buds, joints, and edibles to vapes and gummies. Counting all production facilities, retail licenses, and operational dispensaries, Cresco has a presence in 9 states.Cresco has shown strong growth in 2020. The stock is up 48% year-to-date, and there are still another three weeks of trading before year’s end. The gains have fully erased losses taken early in the COVID pandemic.Cresco has posted Q3 revenues of $153.3 million, a company quarterly record. The top line result was $59 million higher than the previous quarter, for a 63% sequential gain. The revenues rested on a foundation of strong retail sales, which totaled $90.5 million in the quarter. Cresco’s quarterly earnings are up from $66.4 million in Q1, a 130% gain year-to-date.Pablo Zuanic notes the company’s retail success in his note on the stock. He says, “Cresco beat our above consensus sales estimate by 23% on market share gains in wholesale in states like IL, PA, and CA, and continued IL retail outperformance… The branded wholesale model (near 60% of sales vs. 25% at peers) and depth (leadership in key states, with wholesale share above 20% in IL/PA) over time could lead to a premium over peers, in our view… As we project into 4Q, we model at least the same share levels per state in 3Q plus underlying market growth. In CA the company is gaining share per store (existing customers) as well as adding new retail customers.”These comments back up Zuanic’s Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His price target, of $18, indicates confidence in 77% growth potential for next year. With 5 Buy reviews overbalancing a single Hold, Cresco is our third Strong Buy cannabis stock. At a current trading price of $10.12, the $14.61 average price target gives a one-year upside of 44%. (See Cresco’s stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dave Ramsey says beware these 10 major money 'don'ts'

    The financial expert and radio host says Americans stay poor because of these blunders.

  • I’m 63, unemployed since March, and have $220,000 in retirement savings — should I claim Social Security early?

    I am 63 and have been unemployed since March with unemployment benefits to run out by Dec. 24. Here is my question: Is this a good time to take Social Security to help subsidize my gig work or should I wait until my Full Retirement Age? See: Confused about Social Security — including spousal benefits, claiming strategies and how death and divorce affect your monthly income?

  • XPeng stock falls after upsized share offering prices at near 8% discount

    Shares of XPeng Inc. dropped in premarket trading Wednesday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker's upsized public share offering priced at a discount.

  • DoorDash investors are fearful of getting Snowflaked

    Upstarts like DoorDash, the largest US food delivery company, are beneficiaries of that meteoric offering, as Snowflake’s success has created a flurry of demand for shares of pre-IPO companies. “Snowflake is becoming a verb, as in, ‘I don’t want to be Snowflaked,’ meaning I don’t want to be left out,” said Greg Martin, founder of Liquid Stock, which provides financing for shares of pre-IPO companies and tracks private-stock prices. Bids for shares of DoorDash surged 40% between September, when Snowflake went public, and November 2020, according to Liquid Stock data.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Surge Over 200%, Says Raymond James

    On Wall Street, it’s out with tech and mega-caps and in with small-caps, cyclicals and value. Investors have been rotating away from the big names that powered the market’s record-breaking charge forward since its March low on encouraging COVID-19 vaccine news. At the same time, there has been a weaker U.S. dollar, steeper yield curve and a commodity price run-up.What does all of this mean? According to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, it is “indicative of investor belief in strong economic growth in 2021, driven by economic re-opening and a ‘wall of cash’ sitting in bank accounts that will be deployed into the real economy in 2021.” The strategist adds that investor focus has landed squarely on a new stimulus package, which “only increases the chances for robust growth in 2021 as economies fully re-open.”“This outweighed significant evidence of slowing economic trends (jobs growth, Visa credit/debit card spending, Bloomberg high frequency data), which the market broadly is viewing as a short-term phenomenon until vaccines are deployed, as PMs continue to reposition portfolios in preparation for economic re-openings,” McCourt explained.Taking McCourt’s outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two penny stocks scoring rave reviews from Raymond James. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share could gain over 200% in the next year, so say the firm’s analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out what exactly makes both so compelling even with the risk involved with these plays.ADMA Biologics (ADMA)Operating as an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company, ADMA Biologics develops specialty plasma-derived products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the immune compromised and other patients at risk of infection. Currently going for $1.94 apiece, Raymond James thinks that now is the time to pull the trigger.Representing the firm, analyst Elliot Wilbur points out that post-commercialization, the company's key products, Asceniv and Bivigam, continue to generate solid revenue. Both products were designed as treatments for primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI).“Recent numbers have benefited from what we believe is inventory accumulation derived from the increasingly positive positioning of plasma therapies around potential use in COVID-19, with year-to-date year-over-year September growth being 2.0% for the IG space and (2.9%) for the IVIG subsector,” Wilbur explained.Highlighting the approval of Gilead’s remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment, Wilbur points out that it is “only a treatment and cannot be taken preemptively, keeping the door wide open for plasma therapies focusing on vaccine development.”Expounding on this, the analyst stated, “On the forefront of the vaccine race remains the CoVig-19 plasma alliance, a coalition of leading plasma players work with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to test hyperimmune therapies against COVID-19. The alliance, which consists of major players such as CSLBehring, ADMA, Octapharma, and Takeda, looks to accelerate the development of plasma therapies for COVID-19, aiding in potential regulatory clearance for associated therapies going forward... Ahead of results from the 500-patient trial, the alliance began manufacturing the plasma treatment viewing the likelihood of positive results and eventual approval as being ‘very high’.”Adding to the good news, ADMA is set to achieve its target of 5-10 plasma collection centers by 2025, with the company filing the Biologics License Application (BLA) for its third collection center on December 1. This center will go through an estimated 12-month approval process that involves both a review of the BLA as well as a site inspection. Approval could come in Q4 2021, according to Wilbur.In line with his optimistic approach, Wilbur rates ADMA an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $7 price target. Should his thesis play out, a potential gain of 260% could be in the cards.Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 5, in fact, have been issued in the last three months, so the consensus rating is a Strong Buy. Given the $6.65 average price target, shares could skyrocket 242% in the next year. (See ADMA stock analysis on TipRanks)InflaRx NV (IFRX)Making breakthrough discoveries in the area of anti-C5a antibody generation, InflaRx develops highly specific monoclonal antibodies targeting activation products of the complement system. Based on data from its peer, Raymond James believes that at $4, its share price presents an attractive entry point.ChemoCentryx recently reported the results from the Phase 2 AURORA study of C5aR inhibitor avacopan in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), with the therapy missing its primary endpoint in all patients but working in a pre-specified ITT analysis of Hurley Stage III patients at the only active dose tested. Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse sees a positive readthrough for InflaRx.“A home run outcome for CCXI would have been negative for IFRX. Reason is, while it would have established proof of mechanism in HS (which is lacking), it would have encumbered IFX-1 competitively in HS but also indicate avacopan is just a better molecule in general (if it would've cleanly worked in an indication where IFX-1 Phase 2 data were ambiguous),” Seedhouse explained.This is not to say that a failure for ChemoCentryx would have been a win for InflaRx. According to Seedhouse, it would have “totally squashed the mechanism in HS since we know avacopan works elsewhere (ANCA vasculitis).”On top of this, InflaRx initiated the Phase 3 part of the Phase 2/3 PANAMO study in patients with severe COVID-induced pneumonia. With Alexion noting that their Phase 3 study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia or ARDS is already 30% enrolled and is expected to report initial data from a planned interim analysis in 1H21, Seedhouse argues a positive result would “likely have positive readthrough for IFRX, given validation of the complement mechanism in COVID-19.”Based on all of the above, Seedhouse rates IFRX an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $15 price target. This target puts the upside potential at 273%. (To watch Seedhouse’s track record, click here)Turning to the rest of the Street, 3 Buys and 1 Hold have been assigned in the last three months. Therefore, IFRX has a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With an average price target of $10.50, shares could soar 161% in the year ahead. (See IFRX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • QuantumScape EV Batteries Can Be Charged Super Fast. Why That Matters.

    Electric-vehicle-battery start-up (QS) can get its lithium metal solid-state batteries to 80% full in 15 minutes without compromising battery life or safety. If QuantumScape’s (ticker: QS) technology scales up, it means a typical EV with some charge left—and with 200 or 300 miles of designed per charge range—could pick up about 200 miles of driving range in less than 15 minutes. Quantum released its data ahead of the company’s “solid state battery showcase,” which begins at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

  • U.S. student loan system will lead to 'inevitable cancellation,' expert argues

    Income-based repayment plans have been touted as an alternative to cancellation, to help borrowers to reduce their financial burden when it comes to paying back their student debt. Researchers say it’s not a feasible solution.

  • Best Places to Invest In Real Estate in 2021

    Demographic data, real estate trends and personal criteria are all important factors, but the most important thing is location. Property valuations change depending on location, size and features, so knowing your budget will help you know where to start your search for your desired investment property. What are your real estate investment goals and how long will it take to achieve them?

  • Tesla, Trading at $650, Gets $90 Price Target From JPMorgan

    JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has told clients not to increase their holdings in Tesla to approximate its weight in the S&P; 500 ahead of its inclusion to the benchmark on December 21.

  • Goldman Sachs Picks 2 Electric Car Stocks to Buy (And 1 to Watch)

    Reducing carbon emissions is all the vogue among the green policy wonks these days, and whether you believe in the efficacy of those policies or not, one thing is undeniable: they will have an impact on your daily life. Specifically, they will impact the cars you drive – and probably your fuel and electric bills as well.It’s no secret that the Trump Administration has favored the oil and gas industry, and in fact, gasoline prices have declined during the past four years. The incoming Biden Administration is expected to look far more favorably on green policies, particularly the electrification of the automobile fleet. Electric vehicles have been with us for a while, and some models are achieving popularity and driver approval. The next step will be a governmental push, via policy, to make EVs cheaper to build, more affordable to buy, and more practical on the road.In a recent report from Goldman Sachs, the investment giant foresees global sales of electric vehicles hitting 1.8 million units this year, with 8.3 million by 2025 and an impressive 34 million by 2035. The result of this will be a reduction in the conventional car/electric car ratio of 18%.With this in mind, Goldman’s stock analysts are tapping two electric vehicle companies which are likely to succeed in the climate of the next four years – and one to watch from the sidelines. We've used the TipRanks database to get a better sense of what other Wall Street analysts think about the trio. Li Auto (LI)Li Auto is one of the myriad EV production companies that has cropped up in China in recent years. The Chinese domestic car market should not be overlooked – the country has a population near 1.4 billion, with some 800 million in the urban areas, and as a whole, China is rapidly growing wealthier. Li specializes in plug-in hybrids, which combine combustion engines and an electric drive train – and are especially useful in a country with a limited EV charging network. Li first model, the Li ONE, was put on the market in November of last year, and by this past October, the company had sold over 22,000 cars. That month, the sales volume hit 3,700, making the Li ONE China’s best-selling electric vehicle model. This company is a newcomer to the US stock markets, having held its IPO at the end of July this year. Share debuted on the market at $11.50, higher than the initial projected range. Since the IPO, shares in LI have gained 173%. Covering Li Auto for Goldman Sachs, analyst Fei Fang writes, “We believe Li Auto is differentiating itself from the broader Chinese auto-making industry by envisioning and creating compelling EV consumer experiences – and showing a willingness to take on the risk of unconventional technologies and act innovatively… driving transformations that will lead the long-term adoption of EVs in China. We view Li ONE as the first step in a larger innovation plan that will provide significant optionality value for the share price.”To this end, Fang rates LI a Buy along with a $60 price target. At current levels, this implies a 91% one-year upside. (To watch Fang’s track record, click here)Looking at the consensus breakdown, Wall Street takes a bullish stance on LI. 3 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months make the stock a ‘Strong Buy.' It should also be noted that its $36.65 average price target suggests 16% upside from the current share price. (See LI stock analysis on TipRanks)Tesla (TSLA)This company needs no introduction; Elon Musk, with his genius for promotion and notoriety, has seen to that over the past few years. He’s been helped along by the company’s successful efforts to address quality control and production bottlenecks, while introducing popular new models. The result: TSLA stock has skyrocketed 667% in 2020.The huge spike in share value has accompanied record-setting profits. Tesla turned profitable in 3Q19, and has remained so despite the impact of corona. The company’s 3Q20 results were nothing short of remarkable. Revenues rose to $8.8 billion, a 39% year-over-year gain and an even bigger 46% sequential gain. EPS rose 105% year-over-year, to hit 76 cents per share. And even better for the car maker: the free cash flow is solid, at $1.4 billion for the quarter.The third quarter results stood on a solid foundation of production and deliveries. The company reported 145,000 vehicles manufactured in the quarter, with nearly 140,000 delivered. Improvements in delivery efficiency have helped the company to cut back on its new vehicle inventory.Goldman analyst Mark Delaney is bullish on Tesla – and on the EV sector’s future, in general. He writes, “We believe that the shift toward battery electric vehicle (EV) adoption is accelerating and will occur faster than our prior view. We believe that battery prices are falling faster than we previously expected which improves the economics of EV ownership, and there has recently been an increase in regulatory proposals from some jurisdictions to limit or ban the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles entirely in 10-20 years.”Backing his bullish stance, Delaney rates TSLA a Buy. His price target, of $780, suggests an upside of 21% in the next 12 months. (To watch Delaney’s track record, click here)However, despite the huge gains in recent months, or maybe because of that, Wall Street remains cautious of Tesla. The analyst consensus rating is a Hold, based on 25 reviews, including 10 Buys, 8 Holds, and 7 Sells. The stock’s average price target is $403.24, indicating a possible downside of 37% from current levels. (See TSLA stock analysis on TipRanks)Nio (NIO)Last on our list is Goldman’s neutral call on Nio, another Chinese electric vehicle company. Nio has, in recent months, managed to stand out from China’s crowded domestic EV market, introducing new models and innovative ideas. The company’s current line-up includes three mid-size SUVs powered by lithium-ion batteries, and sports car, a 2-door coupe with water-cooled electric motors. The company has several models, including two sedans, a minivan, and another SUV, lined up for future release.Among the customer-oriented ideas that Nio is working with is ‘Battery as a Service,’ or BaaS. This concept divorces the battery from the vehicle, allowing car owners to purchase a monthly subscription and ‘refuel’ their vehicle by swapping out the battery assembly.Earnings, while still at a net loss, have been improving for the past four quarters, and Q3 revenue came in at $4.53 billion, the best in over a year. Year-to-date, NIO shares have shown tremendous growth -- the stock is up over 1000%.Noting that Nio has strength in its leading position in the market, Goldman's Fei Fang writes of the risks: “While Nio’s brand has been impressively established, we expect competition to heat up in the coming years with large OEMs launching comparable models, such as ID4 and Model Y… If our projected battery price declines / excess capacity does not come through and the industry works with tight manufacturing capacity and hefty EV component prices, it would weigh on Nio’s margin expansion.”Fang gives NIO shares a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating. But the analyst might as well have said “buy” — because he thinks the stock, currently at $45.11, could zoom ahead to $57 within a year, delivering 31% profits to new investors. Overall, Nio’s stock gets a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 7 Buys and 4 Holds. Meanwhile, the $49.01 average price target implies nearly 9% upside. (See NIO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough 2020. But the stock does have some perks. Is it a buy?

  • Should Inovio Be On Your Buy List As It Tackles A Coronavirus Vaccine?

    Inovio has thrown its hat into the coronavirus vaccine ring with big biopharma names like Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. But INO stock is volatile on its vaccine news.