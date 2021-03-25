U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.50
    +7.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,549.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,802.50
    +32.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.70
    +8.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.80
    +0.24 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.00
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    +0.16 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.81
    -1.39 (-6.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1910
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,161.95
    -827.94 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.14
    +1.22 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,674.83
    -38.06 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·24 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")
[formerly Avalon Works Corp. ("AWB")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated March 10, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 29, 2021, the common shares of Founders Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Avalon Works Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


26,217,000

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

14,049,865




Transfer Agent:

AST Trust Company (Canada)

Trading Symbol:

FDR

(new)

CUSIP Number:

350590105

(new)

________________________________________

ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("APM")
formerly Buckhaven Capital Corp. ("BKH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement Brokered, Private Placement Non Brokered, Company Tier Reclassification and Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Buckhaven Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated March 15, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, March 29, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares 1254688 B.C. Ltd. (the "Target") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation of the Target and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and issued 154,653,431 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the shareholders of the Target (including from conversion of the Targets subscription receipts, as summarized below). Pursuant to the Transaction, all shareholders of the Target exchanged their common shares in the capital of the Target ("Target Shares") at an exchange ratio of 1:1 Resulting Issuer Shares for every one Target Share held. In addition, all outstanding options and, subscription receipts of the Target were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company based on the same exchange ratio.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company completed a consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one and a half (1.5) pre-Consolidation common shares to one (1) post-Consolidation common share in the capital of the Company, and upon closing, changed its name from "Buckhaven Capital Corp." to "Andean Precious Metals Corp.".

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 1 Issuer: "Gold and silver ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212220).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will resume at the opening on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Monday, March 29, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "BKH.P" to "APM".

Name Change and Consolidation

The directors of the Company approved the capital consolidation on the basis of 1.5 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share and approved the Company's name change. Upon closing of the Transaction, the name of the Company has been changed from "Buckhaven Capital Corp." to "Andean Precious Metals Corp.".

Effective at the opening on Monday, March 29, 2021, the shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of Buckhaven Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Concurrent Private Placement Financing

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement (the "Financing") announced on August 18, 2020, November 3, 2020 and February 12, 2021. The Financing was comprised of Target Subscription Receipts at a price of $1.00 per Target Subscription Receipt.

Number of Target Shares:

13,657,000

Purchase Price:

$1.00 per Target Share

Number of Placees:

64 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider = Y /

Pro Group = P

Number of Shares

2176423 Ontario Inc.

Y

2,000,000

10 Investors

P

380,000

In connection with the Brokered Private Placement, Sprott Capital Partners received a cash commission of $819,420.00.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Financing via a press release dated February 18, 2021.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement (the "Financing") completed on August 21, 2021. The Financing was comprised of Target Subscription Receipts at a price of USD$0.50366 per Target Subscription Receipt.

Number of Target Shares:

19,854,664

Purchase Price:

USD$0.50366 per Target Share

Number of Placees:

1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider = Y /

Pro Group = P

Number of Shares

2176423 Ontario Inc.

Y

19,854,664

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 15, 2021, available on SEDAR.

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Monday, March 29, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Capitalization:

Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
157,006,764 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

0 common shares

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

APM (new)

CUSIP Number:

03349X101 (new)

Issuer Contact:

Jeff Chan, CFO

Issuer Address:

777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1S4

Issuer Phone Number:

416 953 4858

Issuer Email:

info@andeanpm.com

__________________________________________

CALIFFI CAPITAL CORP. ("CFI")
[formerly Califfi Capital Corp. ("CFI.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Califfi Capital Corp.'s ("Califfi") Qualifying Transaction described in its filing statement (the "Filing Statement") dated March 9, 2021. As a result, effective at the opening, Monday, March 29, 2021, the trading symbol for Califfi will change from CFI.P to CFI and Califfi will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bonanza Mining Corporation:

Califfi has entered into an acquisition agreement dated September 22, 2020 with Bonanza Mining Corporation ("Bonanza") and the shareholders of Bonanza under which Califfi will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bonanza. Under the acquisition agreement, Califfi will issue 17,071,202 common shares to the shareholders of Bonanza and will make cash payments of $232,800.

Bonanza has the following assets:

  1. A 100% interest in the MC Property

  2. An option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Shag Property

  3. An option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Frog Property

The MC Property, which is located in the Skeena Mining District of British Columbia, approximately 14km northeast of Stewart, is Califfi's Qualifying Property

The full particulars of Califfi's Qualifying Transaction are set forth in the Filing Statement, which has been accepted for filing by the Exchange and which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Califfi is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which


46,058,202 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

7,225,002 common shares are subject to a 36-month staged release escrow under a Tier 2 Value Securities Agreement


10,000,000 common shares are subject to a 36-month staged release escrow under the CPC Escrow Agreement

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

CFI (NEW)

CUSIP Number:

13003R100 (UNCHANGED)

2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 5, 2021:

Number of Shares:

5,000,000 Non Flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.13 per share



Number of Shares:

7,000,000 Flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share



Number of Placees:

80 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Andrew Burgess

Y

1,000,000

Alfredo De Lucrezia

Y

200,000

Glenn Yeadon

Y

67,000

Maurizio Grande

Y

350,000

Gordon Kettleson

Y

666,666

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

1,003,005

[6 placees]



Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $75,074.40 cash and 593,280 finder warrants payable.


PI Financial Corp. $6,087.02 cash and 40,580 finder warrants payable.


-each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.15 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), Califfi must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Califfi must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

3. Reinstated for Trading:

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 29, 2021, trading in the shares of Califfi will be reinstated.

________________________________________

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")
[formerly GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("BUS")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders dated March 24, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Monday March 29, 2021, the common shares of Vicinity Motor Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing / Other Manufacturing' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


29,289,871

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil

shares



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

VMC

(new)

CUSIP Number:

925654105

(new)

________________________________________

MADORO METALS CORP. ("MDM")
[formerly Megastar Development Corp. ("MDV")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated January 7, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday March 29, 2021, the common shares of Madoro Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Megastar Development Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


60,169,216

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil shares




Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

MDM

(new)

CUSIP Number:

55877M105

(new)

________________________________________

21/03/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, Mar. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 954,545 shares at $0.11 per share to settle outstanding debt for $105,000.00.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 2, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on March 3, 2021 by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 9, 2021, (the "Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $63,342,000 including gross proceeds from the 1,900,000 Secondary Shares sold by Dr. Essam Hamza and Kanchan Thindal and the full exercise of the over-allotment option (see Greenshoe Option below).

Agents:

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Beacon Securities Limited. Echelon Wealth Partners
Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corp.
(collectively, the "Underwriters")



Offering:

20,400,000 shares.



Share Price:

$2.70 per share



Agents' Warrants:

The Underwriters received a cash commission of $4,074,840and 1,509,200non-
transferable broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") exercisable to purchase one
share at $2.70 per share for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.



Greenshoe Option:

The Underwriters were granted an option for a period of 30 days following the
Closing Date to arrange for the sale of up to an additional 3,060,000 shares at
$2.70 per share, to cover over–allotments, if any, and for market stabilization
purposes. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the option was
exercised in full on March 12, 2021.

For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 2, 2021 and news releases dated February 16, 2021, February 17, 2021, March 9, 2021 and March 12, 2021 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 17, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on March 17, 2021 by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 22, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $19,550,000, including gross proceeds from the full exercise of the over-allotment option (see Greenshoe Option below).

Agents:

PI Financial Corp.



Offering:

15,640,000 units. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant")



Unit Price:

$1.25 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

$1.75 per share until March 22, 2024.



Agents' Warrants:

P.I. Financial Corp. received a cash commission of $1,173,000 and 938,400 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $1.25 per share until March 22, 2024 .



Greenshoe Option:

The Agents were granted an option for a period of 30 days following the closing date of the Offering to arrange for the sale of up to an additional 2,040,000 Units at $1.25 per Unit, to cover over–allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the option was exercised in full and all shares under the option were issued at the closing of the Offering on March 22, 2021.

For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 17, 2021 and news releases dated February 8, 2021, February 9, 2021 and March 22, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 21, 2021:

Number of Shares:

3,225,000 flow-through shares and 784,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$18.60 per flow-through share and $12.75 per common share



Number of Placees:

64 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

1832 Asset Management L.P.

Y

348,000

Chris Taylor

Y

1,000

Calum Morrison

Y

5,000

Michael Kenyon

Y

10,000

Paula Rogers

Y

2,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

15,062

[2 placees]



Agent's Fee:

Cormark Securities Inc. - $1,272,886.62 cash


CIBC World Markets Inc.- $1,272,886.62 cash


Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $815,219.52 cash


PI Financial Corp. - $271,739.84 cash


BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $181,159.89 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on February 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 11, 2020:

Number of Shares:

18,750,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.16 per share

Warrants:

9,375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,375,000 shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange following July 12, 2021, is greater than $0.35 for 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company may provide notice to the holders and issue a news release announcing the accelerated Warrant expiry date whereupon the warrants shall expire within 30 days following receipt of the notice.



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.23 for a three (3) year period from the closing date



Number of Placees:

34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Janet Hoffar

Y

156,250

1182361 B.C. Ltd. (Daniel Petrov)

Y

1,250,000

Agent's Fee:

$210,000.00 cash and 1,312,500 Broker Warrants payable to Cannacord Genuity Corp. Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one Unit of the Company, under similar terms as offered in this Private Placement, at an exercisable of $0.16 for a three (3) year period from the closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 11, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 10, 2021:

Number of Shares:

8,705,334 common shares



Purchase Price:

CDN$0.09 per share



Number of Placees:

8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Joki Capital Ou (Jouni Keranen and

Christian Kolster)

Y

1,700,000

2422869 Ontario Inc. (Charles Sung)

Y

277,778

Chichen Miracle Inc (Charles Sung)

Y

277,778

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LOGICA VENTURES CORP. ("LOG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, Mar. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC. ("OSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") dated March 8, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire certain intellectual property assets from the Vendor for a total purchase price of C$205,800 (approximately US$168,400), subject to customary adjustments, to be satisfied as follows:

I.

A total cash payment equal to US$100,000; and

II.

Further issue an aggregate of 120,000 common shares at a deemed price of C$0.66 per common share.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please reference the Company's news releases dated March 9, 2021 and March 25, 2021.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated February 16, 2021:

Number of Securities:

2,055,742 flow-through common shares


1,334,500 charity flow-through common shares



Purchase Price:

$9.05 per flow-through common share


$11.24 per charity flow-through common share



Number of Placees:

93 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name

Insider = Y / ProGroup = P

# of shares

Sean Roosen

Y

11,000

Candace MacGibbon

Y

5,550

Frederic Ruel

Y

5,000

Aggregate ProGroup (3 placees)

P

42,232

Finder's Fee:

Eight Capital, Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., PI Financial Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. received an cash commission totaling $1,762,346.72.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 18, 2021.

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. (« ODV »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 25 mars 2021
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 16 février 2021:

Nombre d'actions:

2 055 742 actions accréditives ordinaires


1 334 500 actions accréditives ordinaires de charité



Prix :

9,05 $ par action accréditive ordinaire


11,24 $ par actions accréditive ordinaire de charité



Nombre de souscripteurs:

93 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom

Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

Sean Roosen

Y

11 000

Candace MacGibbon

Y

5 550

Frederic Ruel

Y

5 000

Ensemble Groupe Pro (3 souscripteurs)

P

42 232

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Eight Capital, Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., PI Financial Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. et Raymond James Ltd. ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 1 762 346,72 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 mars 2021.

________________________________________

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated March 23, 2021, between Pegasus Resources Inc. (the "Company") and National Treasure Corporation (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in 33 unpatented mineral claims (the "Millionara Property") – located 112 km north of Elko, Nevada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% in the Property by issuing to the Optionor 1,500,000 common shares over a one-year period and making aggregate cash payments of US$575,000 over a three-year period.

At any time, the Company can repurchase 1% of a 3% net smelter return royalty on all minerals on 4 unpatented mineral claims for US$2,000,000 and repurchase 1% of a 3% net smelter return royalty on all other minerals on 29 unpatented mineral claims for US$1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 24, 2021.

_______________________________________

PREDICTIV AI INC. ("PAI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 117,647 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.17 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$20,000 in connection with services provided by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None

The Company issued a press release dated February 08, 2021 in connection with that transaction.

_______________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 22, 2021, between Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Mazik Global Inc., an independent software vendor that helps companies deploy Microsoft CRM, Cloud and ERP solutions to the health care, education and manufacturing industries based in Chicago, IL.

Aggregate consideration for the purchased shares will consist of US$7,000,000 in cash and the issuance of 6,254,020 common shares to the Vendors on closing. Up to additional US$8,000,000 of contingent consideration in performance earn outs are payable (of which US$2,000,000 may be satisfied in common shares of the Company based on a 20-day VWAP) upon the achievement of certain financial and revenue targets having been met.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 22, 2021.

________________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

EUROTIN INC. ("LIM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IDG HOLDINGS INC. ("IDH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at 6:57 a.m. PST, Mar. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IDG HOLDINGS INC. ("IDH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TERRENO RESOURCES CORP. ("TNO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, Mar. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TERRENO RESOURCES CORP. ("TNO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/25/c5559.html

Recommended Stories

  • Vox Announces Closing of C$16.85 Million Overnight Marketed Public Offering

    NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, announced today that it has closed its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the "Offering") through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by BMO Capital Markets and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, and including Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

  • Retail Trader Army Is Signaling Retreat on Latest Stimulus Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- From bullish options to basketball trading cards, the multibillion-dollar retail frenzy is showing signs of fading.Just as $1,400 stimulus checks arrive all across the U.S., day-trader favorites are losing steam, stirring speculation that the army of individual investors who disrupted markets over the past year have opted to spend the cash on plane tickets and restaurants rather than their trading apps.Volumes in bullish options favored by members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum are down. Blank-check stocks are falling. Even Robinhood Markets Inc.’s ranking in Apple’s App Store has slipped below the top 100.For now, these are just dents in millennial traders’ yearlong remaking of financial markets, which saw hedge funds whipsawed, volume records shattered and even a Congressional hearing over a struggling video-game retailer that surged 1,400% in a month. Many of their favorite trades are still not far from their peaks. But their almost concurrent declines over the past month, especially in recent days, suggest the speculative force driving them is fading.“I think retail interest in trading ebbs and flows,” said Don Calcagni, chief investment officer at Mercer Advisors. “When you see something like a GameStop, or when you see Bitcoin has done exceptionally well, there’s increased interest. And after that hype sort of fizzles out, I think you see retail interest tend to recede from markets.”Here are some signs of a retreat among the retail army:Stock FavoritesSince peaking on March 15, a Goldman Sachs basket of retail favorites dropped about 7%, compared with a 2% decline in the Russell 3000.Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF -- which has become synonymous with the retail adoration for daring tech bets -- is headed toward its worst month since the pandemic selloff a year ago, while inflows and volumes have also tapered off. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, which invests in cannabis stocks, has slid 32% from its peak.In another proxy for retail trading, the 10-day average portion of equity volumes taking place off-exchange -- where most individual traders’ orders are routed -- has declined to 42%, compared with nearly 50% in late January.Blank-Check FirmsThe record-breaking listing spree in special-purpose acquisition companies was seen as a sign of excess, since these so-called blank-check firms raise money publicly before looking for companies to buy.An index of these stocks is now 21% from its February peak. Three-quarters of SPAC debuts on Tuesday traded below their listing price -- “the sound of the IPO window closing,” Julian Klymochko, chief executive officer of Accelerate Financial Technologies and a SPAC expert, said on Twitter.Online InterestOver the past month, Robinhood’s ranking in Apple’s App Store has steadily declined, going from the top spot among free apps in early February to below the top 100 now, data from Sensor Tower show. Similarly, Google searches of “buy stock” and “bitcoin” have also dropped over the period.Equity OptionsA feature of the bout of retail trading mania is the Reddit horde’s use of short-dated bullish options, or calls, to wager on their darling shares. Now that’s fading somewhat, though activity remains historically elevated. A daily average of 23 million contracts has changed hands on U.S. exchanges over the past five days -- down from more than 30 million in February.Crypto AssetsBitcoin is down more than 8% from its peak, while Ethereum has dropped about 13%. Bitcoin volumes have fallen, and flows into listed funds tied to the crypto asset has slowed, according to JPMorgan. While it’s difficult to peg specific catalysts behind swings in this market, it’s yet another speculative favorite that’s losing momentum.Even prices in NBA Top Shot trading cards -- sports collectibles with a crypto twist -- have started declining, data compiled from the website Add More Funds show.All told, the YOLO -- You Only Live Once -- crowd appears distracted of late, though their mark on financial markets remains.To be sure, macro forces have turned against some of these trades. The jump in bond yields hurts tech wagers such as the ARKK ETF and Tesla Inc., which are essentially long-duration bets on a distant, transformed future.But while the more adventurous day traders turn elsewhere, this doesn’t necessarily mean individual investors as a whole aren’t putting more cash into stocks. Equity funds attracted a record $68 billion in the week through March 17, the latest data from Bank of America show, with a bias still toward U.S. and tech shares.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold rises on lower U.S. yields, European lockdowns

    Gold prices rose on Wednesday as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields and worries over lockdowns across the euro zone lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, although a stronger dollar limited bullion's upside. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,731.40 per ounce by 1105 GMT. European stocks hit a two-week low as renewed lockdowns across the euro zone and a row over the supply of COVID-19 vaccines dented sentiment.

  • Oil gains more than $3/bbl after Suez Canal ship grounding

    Oil prices jumped about 6% on Wednesday after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, and worries that the incident could tie up crude shipments gave prices a boost after a slide over the last week. The crude benchmarks, U.S. crude and London-based Brent, added to gains after U.S. inventory figures showed a further rebound in refining activity, suggesting U.S. refiners are mostly recovered from the cold snap that slammed Texas in February. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $61.18 a barrel, rising $3.42, or 5.9%, having lost 6.2% on Tuesday.

  • Mastercard resists compound interest on $19 billion UK class action

    Mastercard Inc on Thursday pushed back against attempts to add compound interest to a 14 billion-pound ($19.2 billion) British consumer class action during a specialist court hearing to certify and agree the scope of the historic case. On the first day of a two-day hearing at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), a Mastercard lawyer said that common law did not assume that interest would accrue on a compound basis on such claims. "The law is not the same as economic theory," he said.

  • The Global Auto Plants Now Idle as Chip Supplies Dry Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Many of the world’s biggest automakers are suspending operations at their factories in Asia, Europe and North America due to a persistent shortage of semiconductors that was exacerbated by a fire at a key chip-producing plant over the weekend.Ford Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and Honda Motor Co. are among those affected by problems with the supply of semiconductors, which are used in vehicles to manage and monitor everything from engine and driving performance to air-conditioning and entertainment systems.“Production is really vulnerable right now,” Bloomberg Intelligence auto-industry analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said. “Any kind of abnormal occurrence causes parts to run out.”The shortage initially came about as rising demand for cars coincided with a boom in the market for devices such as laptops, webcams and gaming systems as people spent longer at home due to the pandemic. That diverted chips away from the auto industry, which had earlier slashed orders after Covid-19 caused their sales to collapse. Winter storms in the U.S. also affected semiconductor supplies, and then the situation worsened this week after a fire damaged a plant run by Renesas Electronics Corp., a top provider of automotive chips.Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. already estimated in January that the shortage would reduce global vehicle production by 1.5 million units, with Japanese automakers accounting for roughly a third of that total.Here are some of the latest stoppages by automakers:Hyundai Motor Co. is suspending extra work on the weekend to adjust production of brands including Kona, Avante, Grandeur and Sonata, the Seoul Economic Daily reported.Honda is suspending production at six factories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, citing the chip shortage as well as congestion at ports and cold weather.Volvo AB is implementing stop days across global truck manufacturing operations, saying it sees a “substantial impact” from the global semiconductor shortage.Ford has halted production at a factory in Ohio and dropped one shift at another in Kentucky, both until March 29. It said F-150 trucks and Edge SUVs will be assembled in North America without certain parts and shipped to dealers once electronic modules that contain chips are available.Nissan Motor Co. is adjusting production across its operations in the U.S. and Mexico.Operations at Toyota’s Kolin plant in the Czech Republic, which makes the compact car Aygo for the European market, have been suspended for two weeks from March 22 after cold weather in the U.S. disrupted chip production.Volkswagen is halting production at a plant in Portugal from March 22-28.Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is reducing domestic output of vehicles by 4,000-5,000 units in March and reviewing production plans for April.With the exception of Volkswagen, the share prices of all of those automakers have fallen this week, tracking declines in the S&P Supercomposite Auto Parts & Equipment Index, which is down 10% from a March 17 peak.The Renesas fire will halt a production line for 300mm wafers for at least a month and probably have a big impact on the car industry, Chief Executive Officer Hidetoshi Shibata said during an online news conference Sunday. Underscoring the severity of the outage, Toyota and Nissan dispatched workers to help in recovery efforts.“The automotive industry is key in Japan, therefore any incident that impacts it has a broad effect on the economy,” said Roman Schorr, a director at Fitch Ratings. With the added variable of a chip crunch, “it’s certainly striking that so much right now hinges on one factory,” he said.Shibata will join executives from Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Kioxia Holdings Corp., as well as representatives from the auto sector, at meeting with Japan’s economy ministry later Wednesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trading App Robinhood Says It Filed Confidentially for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. said it filed confidentially for an initial public offering, in what will be a highly anticipated listing among investors -- including the trading app’s own customers.The company said in a statement Tuesday that it had submitted its filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg. Robinhood could go public as soon as late in the second quarter but the timing could change, said a person familiar with the matter who asked to not be identified because it wasn’t public.Bloomberg News previously reported that Robinhood was planning to file for an IPO this month. The company has selected Nasdaq as the venue for its listing, people familiar with the matter have said.The company could be worth as much as $40 billion in an IPO, based on trading in the secondary market, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That would be above the $11.7 billion it was worth in a private funding round last year.Robinhood, which said it hasn’t set terms for the offering yet, became immensely popular during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as homebound young people turned to online trading to pass the time and make money.That increased popularity has led to scrutiny from politicians and regulators, who are focused on the so-called gamification of trading and the company’s role at the center of the meme-stock frenzy. Robinhood also had to raise billions of dollars from its backers to comply with a request from the industry’s clearinghouse.Despite the challenges, Robinhood continue to grow its users and add downloads during the period, according to a JMP Securities research note from late January. The report showed Robinhood added 600,000 users in a single day, more than six times the typical number of new users during the month before the frenzy took hold.(Updates with valuation in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.

  • ‘Bitcoin could be next domino to fall as investors rush to book profit’ says technical analyst

    Bitcoin prices come under pressure Thursday, and the world's No. 1 crypto could see further bearish pain in the near term if stocks continue to buckle, according to an analyst.

  • SBA Triples Maximum Loan Amount To $500,000 For Businesses Impacted By COVID-19

    The SBA announced that beginning April 6, small businesses and non-profits can apply for up to two years of relief with a maximum loan amount of $500,000.

  • What Happens to Your 401(k) When You Quit?

    Get HR on the phone because—congrats—you just landed a new job. But then comes the time to talk nitty gritties. Namely, what happens to your 401(k) when you quit? Here’s exactly how to proceed.First, what is a...

  • GameStop Soars to Erase $4 Billion Hole as Meme Stocks Roar

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. rallied to erase its earnings-led slump as Reddit-favorite stocks surged and traders touted the company’s ongoing corporate transformation.The video-game retailer rallied 53% to $183.75, recouping all of its $4.3 billion drop after quarterly earnings failed to answer Wall Street’s most pressing questions on the company’s turnaround. Fellow retail darlings like movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and headphone maker Koss Corp. followed GameStop higher on Thursday.Shares of Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop have been a poster child for Reddit-armed retail traders looking to rally against short sellers. Thursday’s rally came amid a flood of trading activity, with more than 49 million shares changing hands -- almost three times the amount that has been traded in the past week.The company’s ongoing shake-up, led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, to make the retailer a tech heavyweight has continued to gain strength. The company announced a slew of new hires to help it re-shape its image and business on Tuesday, and Cohen has continued to replace members of its board with no plans to slow down.The company has made “significant changes” to its board since June 2020 and expects “to experience additional changes” at its annual meeting this year, GameStop said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, listing eight members would depart.The retailer reported a quarterly profit that missed the average analyst forecast despite expectations for new gaming consoles to fuel sales. Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the $2.24 billion estimate, to mark the 12th consecutive quarter of slowing sales. The results led to a 34% slump in the shares on Wednesday.(Updates with closing prices throughout, adds earnings details in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Traders Keep Buying the Dip, Blockchain Data Suggests

    More bitcoin may be getting HODLed, blockchain data shows.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Oil Drops in Volatile Week With Suez Canal Blockage Dragging On

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as a strengthening dollar and mounting lockdowns in Europe blunted the potential impact of crude cargoes backing up outside the blocked Suez Canal.Futures fell 4.3% in New York on Thursday in the wake of a stronger U.S. dollar, which reduces the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Work to re-float the massive ship that’s stuck in the canal continued without success. While the Suez blockage is complicating trade, a long-term realignment of global crude flows has seen westbound shipments from Persian Gulf producers fall, limiting the impact on oil prices.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeThe Suez Canal has “diluted importance as a transit hub for energy,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. Prices are facing pressure from the rising dollar, “the incredible inability of the euro zone in particular to take care of the Covid situation” and case numbers in the U.S. “going in the wrong direction.”At the same time, the U.S. reported the most new cases on Wednesday since Feb. 12 and European countries have tightened restrictions recently. Volatility has risen to the highest since November, and traders see the market shedding length with little to stoke immediate optimism ahead of a full-fledged economic reopening from the pandemic.Despite the recent sell-off, oil is still up around 20% this year and there is confidence in the longer-term outlook for demand as coronavirus vaccinations accelerate worldwide and OPEC+ continues to hold back supply. The alliance is scheduled to meet next week to decide production policy for May.“It all got a bit too excited earlier with talk about supercycles and massive stock draws in the first quarter,” said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered. That was “never on the cards, the big stock draws come later.”Still, the prompt timespread for Brent has resumed trading in a bullish backwardation after briefly flipping to a bearish contango on Tuesday for the first time since January. The spread was 14 cents in backwardation on Thursday, compared with 67 cents at the start of the month.Hedge funds had built up net long positions in WTI and Brent last month to the highest in over a year, according to a Bloomberg analysis of Commodities Futures Trade Commission and ICE data for four contracts. Since then, prices jumped to multi-year highs and above technical gauges indicating a correction was due, before last week’s price plunge sent futures in New York back near $60 a barrel.“People are concerned about the broader picture in the global economy and oil prices had already gone a long way,” said Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. “There’s pent up demand for travel, whether it be air or road. That is still coming. But in the near-term there’s a few hurdles we need to clear before we get to that point.”Meanwhile, tugs and diggers have so far failed to dislodge the container ship in the Suez Canal, which has led to a gridlock of vessels waiting to pass. Some experts say the crisis could drag on for several days. The spring tide on Sunday or Monday will add extra depth and allow for more maneuvering, said Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for refloating the Costa Concordia.(A previous version corrected the size and scope regarding hedge fund net long positions in the third and seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Leonardo Cancels U.S. IPO of DRS Defense Electronics Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Leonardo SpA canceled the initial public offering of its DRS unit after the Italian aerospace firm failed to attract the price it sought for a stake in the U.S. business.Leonardo shares sank as much as 11%, the most in more than a year, on Wednesday after it cited market conditions for the decision. The initial bid price was below the $20-22 per share target, people familiar with the matter said.DRS, an Arlington, Virginia-based maker of military electronics systems, was set to list on the New York Stock Exchange this week. Leonardo had targeted raising as much as $807 million from the stock sale. It said it would revisit the plan when conditions are more favorable.“Notwithstanding investor interest within the price range during the course of the roadshow, adverse market conditions did not allow an adequate valuation of DRS,” Leonardo said.Leonardo shares were down 6.8% to 6.82 euros as of 9:29 a.m. in Milan, leaving the company with a market value of 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion).At the targeted range, DRS would have had a market value that rivaled its parent’s. Leonardo planned to sell almost 32 million shares of the U.S. business, while retaining a 78% stake.A DRS IPO remains a solid option and the Italian company is confident it can be delivered as soon as this year, the people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named because a decision hasn’t been made. The Biden administration’s just-announced cuts in local defense spending had an impact on the IPO decision, the people added.Leonardo, Italy’s largest aerospace company, set plans for the DRS IPO last month. It said then that it planned to keep a majority stake and was targeting an IPO by the end of March.The pandemic has taken a toll on Leonardo, with the company reporting negative free operating cash flow of 2.6 billion euros at the end of September as the crisis prompted a shift in payments to the end of the year.(Updates with pricing detail, share drop from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • SEC Starts Implementing Law That Risks Chinese Stock Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- The threat of Chinese stocks being kicked off U.S. exchanges is gaining traction, with the Securities and Exchange Commission starting to implement a tough law passed at the end of the Trump administration.In a Wednesday statement, the SEC said it’s taking initial steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. The penalty for non-compliance, as stipulated by the law Congress approved in December, is ejection from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq for any business that doesn’t allow their audit to be inspected for three years.China has long refused to let the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board examine audits of firms whose shares trade in America, citing national security concerns. U.S. lawmakers counter that such resistance risks exposing investors to frauds, while complaining that it makes little sense that Chinese companies have been permitted to raise money in the U.S. without complying with American rules.The requirement that all public companies submit to PCAOB inspections of their audits was included in the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act in the wake of the Enron Corp. accounting scandal. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. are among Chinese companies listed in the U.S. whose audit firms aren’t complying with the demand.While the SEC was expected to start implementing the new law, Wednesday’s announcement signals that Biden-era financial regulators will continue their predecessors’ tough stance on China. The ongoing tension over audits comes as the world’s two-biggest economies continue to wrangle over issues ranging from security to trade.In addition to requiring companies to allow U.S. inspectors to review their financial audits, the law requires firms to disclose whether they are under government control. The SEC’s announcement kick-starts that process by seeking public comment on the type of disclosures and documentation that firms will have to share.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Threats of higher taxes could trigger major selling of stocks by the wealthy: strategist

    Worries over the potential for higher taxes could be starting to weigh on the minds of high-net-worth individuals, argues one strategist.