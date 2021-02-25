Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - February 24, 2021
TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 24/02/2021
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $8 million
11, 36, 37, 38, 39 & 45. Bonus 10.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
40500253-01
ONTARIO 49
2, 3, 24, 25, 30 & 34. Bonus 19.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-D, 2-S, 2-D, 7-C, 8-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 13, 14, 17, 19 & 31 Bonus 27.
PICK-2: 0 1
PICK-3: 9 2 3
PICK-4: 0 2 6 9
ENCORE: 2766560
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 8, 13, 14, 15, 16, 21, 25, 26,
29, 31, 34, 36, 39, 41, 51, 60, 61, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 4 3
PICK-3: 0 1 3
PICK-4: 5 6 6 6
ENCORE: 4609842
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 9, 16, 17, 19, 27, 30, 38, 40,
47, 48, 51, 54, 58, 60, 62, 63, 64, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
COTTAGE
CURLING
FISH
INUKSHUK
MOOSE
PRAIRIES
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
