Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - February 24, 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 24/02/2021

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $8 million
11, 36, 37, 38, 39 & 45. Bonus 10.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
40500253-01

ONTARIO 49
2, 3, 24, 25, 30 & 34. Bonus 19.

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-D, 2-S, 2-D, 7-C, 8-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 13, 14, 17, 19 & 31 Bonus 27.

PICK-2: 0 1

PICK-3: 9 2 3

PICK-4: 0 2 6 9

ENCORE: 2766560

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 8, 13, 14, 15, 16, 21, 25, 26,
29, 31, 34, 36, 39, 41, 51, 60, 61, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 4 3

PICK-3: 0 1 3

PICK-4: 5 6 6 6

ENCORE: 4609842

DAILY KENO
3, 4, 9, 16, 17, 19, 27, 30, 38, 40,
47, 48, 51, 54, 58, 60, 62, 63, 64, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

COTTAGE

CURLING

FISH

INUKSHUK

MOOSE

PRAIRIES

