Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

·1 min read

HRU MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION, HRU FINANCIALS LTD., YAU LING (PATRICK) LAM, QINGYANG (MICHAEL) XIA, and ZICHAO (MARSHALL) LIANG, File No. 2022-10

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement dated March 30, 2022, and Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated April 8, 2022 are available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c1665.html

