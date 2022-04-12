Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

HRU MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION, HRU FINANCIALS LTD., YAU LING (PATRICK) LAM, QINGYANG (MICHAEL) XIA, and ZICHAO (MARSHALL) LIANG, File No. 2022-10

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement dated March 30, 2022, and Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated April 8, 2022 are available at www.osc.ca

