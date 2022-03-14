Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40
TORONTO, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that a confidential conference in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on March 11, 2022 will instead be heard on March 15, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/14/c6341.html