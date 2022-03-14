Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that a confidential conference in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on March 11, 2022 will instead be heard on March 15, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

