Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that a confidential conference in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on March 11, 2022 will instead be heard on March 15, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/14/c6341.html

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Markets: ‘Seeing fear and risk-off at a maximum at this point,’ analyst says

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks facing supply chain pressures following China's COVID lockdown, semiconductors, commodity pricing in gas prices and energy markets, ESG investing during Russia-Ukraine, and inflation expected in the upcoming travel season.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Argentina halts export registration for soy oil, meal

    Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The decision by Argentina, the top global exporter of both soybean meal and oil, will likely roil the world soy market, which has seen prices spike on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Warren Buffett Runs Berkshire Hathaway Like It’s the 1960s. That’s Not a Bad Thing.

    Berkshire Hathaway compensation levels for CEO Warren Buffett and board members remain at levels of decades past. Top executives are paid entirely in cash. There is no stock-based compensation.

  • Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won't Like It)

    Uber Technologies has come up with a temporary solution to help its drivers and couriers relieve the impact of high gasoline prices.

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Gas prices are probably still headed much higher

    The pullback in gas prices may only be temporary.

  • Lyft joins Uber in charging customers extra for fuel amid high gas prices

    "Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices we'll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers," Lyft said in a statement in Monday. Last week, Uber said U.S. customers, excluding New York City, will have to pay a fuel surcharge from March 16 to address the same concerns. The move comes as drivers have been protesting on social media over high gas costs after Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a major oil producer, had crippled global oil trade and could further lift gasoline prices.

  • Oil Hedges Go Out of Style as FOMO Grips Drillers Amid $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the oil market, U.S. shale producers—financially fit again and egged on by investors looking for more commodity exposure—had been exiting their price hedges for months.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePanic Selling Grips Chin

  • Tencent Stock Sinks on Report of Record Money-Laundering Fine

    Tencent Holdings dropped almost 10% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Chinese technology giant faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money-laundering regulations. The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, found that Tencent’s WeChat Pay mobile network had allowed the transfer and laundering of funds with illicit transactions such as gambling, the Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares in Tencent (ticker: 0700.HK) closed down 9.8% on Monday.

  • Nickel Tycoon Reaches Deal With Banks to Avoid Margin Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese nickel tycoon whose big short position caused chaos reached a deal with his banks to avoid further margin calls, marking a key step toward restoring stability to the market after an unprecedented squeeze.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Big

  • India indicates readiness to release more oil reserves

    New Delhi (Reuters) -India will take "appropriate" steps to calm the rise in oil prices, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the junior oil minister said on Monday, indicating the country could release more oil from national stocks if required. "Government of India is ready to take all appropriate action, as deemed fit, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices," Rameswar Teli said in a written reply to lawmakers.

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX face 'significant' inflationary pressure

    Musk in a tweet on Sunday also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a surge in prices of metals used in cars - from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries - and customers are likely to foot the bill.

  • Drillers Awaken in Canada as War Leaves World Begging for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s slumbering oil industry is beginning to stir.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Sea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashFor years, the country’s drillers, like those in the shale fields of West Texas, have be

  • Akzo Nobel expects its Russian plants to go out of business

    Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel expects its four plants in Russia to be out of business within a few months due to economic sanctions and a shortage of raw materials, its chief executive told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday. "We are pretty realistic that over a month, two month period this will come to a gradual, if not normal phasing out of the business," CEO Thierry Vanlancker said about Akzo's Russian operations. "It's either because the raw materials aren't available anymore, or it is because somewhere the main customer may not be able to pay."