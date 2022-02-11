U.S. markets closed

Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MORRIE TOBIN, File No. 2022-2

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 11, 2022 and Statement of Allegations dated February 9, 2022 are available at www.osc.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

