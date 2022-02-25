U.S. markets closed

Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

·1 min read

FRASER MACDOUGALL and CHRIS BOGART -and- TRYP THERAPEUTICS INC., File No. 2022-4

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued a Notice of Hearing to consider a request filed by Fraser Macdougall and Chris Bogart dated February 24, 2022, in respect of a proposed financing for Tryp Therapeutics Inc.

A preliminary attendance will be held on February 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 25, 2022 and the request dated February 24, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/25/c2750.html

