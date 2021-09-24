U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,454.23
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,834.90
    +70.08 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,996.49
    -55.76 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.72
    -16.32 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.51
    +0.21 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.50
    -6.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    -0.44 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4530
    +0.0430 (+3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6290
    +0.3280 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,959.92
    -2,061.33 (-4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.71
    -56.35 (-5.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.64
    -15.71 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Notice to Persons Who Purchased OR Acquired General Electric (NYSE: GE) Senior Notes Regarding Dismissal of Putative Securities Class Action by Bernstein Liebhard LLP

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Notice, which has been authorized by the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York, related to the requested dismissal without prejudice of the putative class action captioned Houston Municipal Employees Pension System v General Electric Company, et al., 655229/2018 (the "Action").

The Action, which alleges violation of the Securities Act of 1933, arose out of General Electric's June 2016 registration of three series of senior notes due in 2020, 2025, and 2035 respectively. The Action was brought on behalf of a putative class of all those who purchased GE's senior notes due 2020, 2025, and 2035. Named as defendants in the Action are General Electric, GE Capital International Holdings Limited, GE Capital International Funding Company Unlimited Company, and certain of General Electric's officers and directors.

This Notice is being issued to the putative class members in accordance with Rule 908 of the New York Civil Practice Law and Rules, which provides, in relevant part, that notice of the dismissal of a class action "shall be given to all members of the class in such manner as the court directs." No class has been certified and plaintiffs will not be seeking to certify a class as part of the dismissal. The Action will be discontinued, without prejudice, as of October 25, 2021. If you believe you are a putative class member, you may wish to contact a lawyer to understand your rights. Counsel for the parties will not provide any recommendations or legal advice about the effect this dismissal will have on you.

Contact Information:
Michael S. Bigin,
Bernstein Liebhard LLP,
https://www.bernlieb.com,
(877) 779-1414,
Bigin@bernlieb.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-to-persons-who-purchased-or-acquired-general-electric-nyse-ge-senior-notes-regarding-dismissal-of-putative-securities-class-action-by-bernstein-liebhard-llp-301384440.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why General Electric Stock Leapt Higher Thursday

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) shot up 5% as of 3:05 p.m. EDT Thursday on news that the company will make its largest acquisition in at least three years. Ultrasound maker BK Medical, "a leader in advanced surgical visualization," is the target, said GE in a press release. GE will ante up $1.45 billion in cash for the acquisition, and will incorporate BK Medical into GE's $3 billion healthcare business.

  • Why General Electric's Stock Is Rising Today

    General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) is trading higher Thursday after the company's healthcare unit announced the acquisition of BK Medical for $1.45 billion in cash. General Electric's healthcare unit expects BK Medical to deliver rapid revenue growth as well as margin expansion and free cash flow growth. “Ultrasound today forms an integral part of many care pathways, and BK Medical is a strategic and highly complementary addition to our growing and profitable Ultrasound business," said Kieran Murphy

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) by taking the...

  • Coinbase Bonds Fall Again After China Bans Cryptocurrency

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingCoinbase Global Inc.’s debut junk-bond sale fell to fresh lows after the Chinese government banned all crypto transactions and vowed to stop i

  • Critical comments on the IRA restriction proposal from the House Ways and Means Committee

    Six weeks ago, I wrote an op-ed critical of then circulating ideas to limit individual retirement accounts (IRAs) over $5 million. The proposal was in response to the supposed scandal of a $5 billion Roth IRA owned by a conservative activist billionaire originally invested in newly issued stock. The proposal was also to be part of funding efforts for the $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” social welfare programs legislation. I made four main points: (1) The proposal was unfair at the $5 millio

  • The real story of Morgan Wallen's $500K pledge to Black groups, and how the money got distributed

    USA TODAY can confirm that Morgan Wallen donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Black-serving community groups after his racial slur controversy.

  • NY hospitals fear staff shortage as vaccine deadline looms

    Hospitals and nursing homes in New York are bracing for the possibility that a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could lead to staff shortages when it takes effect Monday. Doctors and nurses — and also support staff, like food service workers and cleaners — have been given until Sept. 27 to get at least their first vaccine shot in one of the nation's most aggressive plans to protect patients. With no sign of Gov. Kathy Hochul backing down, hospitals and nursing homes were preparing contingency plans that included cutting back on elective surgeries and, at one hospital, halting maternity services.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • Stocks open slightly lower as Dow, S&P 500 cling to weekly gains

    Stocks opened slightly lower Friday as investors looked to wrap up a volatile week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 36 points, or 0.1%, at 34,731, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.2% to 4,440. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5% to 14,977. Stocks had enjoyed a sharp two-day rebound that put major indexes back in the green for the week on Thursday. Friday's losses left the Dow up 0.5% for the week, while the S&P 500 was clinging to a 0.2% gain and the Nasdaq was down 0.5%.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Not every company is what you might think it is. Many make continued dividend payments based on what you don't readily see.

  • JPMorgan agrees to pay $15.7 million to settle spoofing lawsuit

    JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $15.7 million in cash to settle a class action lawsuit by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of U.S. Treasury futures and options. The settlement disclosed late Wednesday night stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into illegal trading in futures and precious metals markets, known as spoofing. JPMorgan did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which covers traders in Treasury futures and options from April 2008 to January 2016 and requires approval by a federal judge in Manhattan.

  • Prosecutor offers SNC-Lavalin to negotiate remediation deal in bridge fraud case

    Earlier in the day, the construction company and two former executives were charged for crimes including forgery and conspiracy to commit fraud against the government, following an investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The probe revealed the company had paid bribes in exchange for obtaining a $128-million contract for the refurbishment of Montreal's Jacques Cartier bridge.

  • Linda Evangelista files $50 million lawsuit over disfiguring cosmetic treatment

    Former supermodel Linda Evangelista has filed a $50 million lawsuit over cosmetic procedures that she says left her "brutally disfigured" and turned her into a recluse. The Canadian model, one of the biggest figures on runways and magazine covers in the 1990s, said in an Instagram post that she had undergone treatment to reduce fat some five years ago. She said she suffered a rare side effect called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) after the procedures, which causes people to develop a swelling in the areas that were treated.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Told to Stop Offering Accounts in Kentucky

    (Bloomberg) -- Kentucky’s securities regulator on Thursday ordered giant crypto lender Celsius Network to cease and desist from offering its interest paying accounts in the state, joining three other states that last week took similar actions.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is

  • Barclays Sued for $326 Million in Dutch Derivatives Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingBarclays Plc was sued for 279 million euros ($326 million) for its alleged involvement in a derivatives debacle that nearly put a Dutch afford

  • BP, Glencore Suits Allege Oil Trading Role in Nigerian Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingLawsuits in London and New York have shed light on how fees that trading firms paid agents to win oil contracts from Nigeria’s state energy co

  • Pennsylvania attorney general sues Republicans to stop election subpoena

    Pennsylvania's Democratic attorney general filed a lawsuit against Republican state lawmakers on Thursday in an attempt to stop their subpoena for detailed personal information on voters as part of their partisan review of the 2020 election. The move comes after Republicans on a state Senate committee overseeing the review issued a subpoena last week to Veronica Degraffenreid, acting head of Pennsylvania's Department of State, seeking information on millions of voters, including drivers license numbers and partial Social Security numbers. The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Josh Shapiro in state court, argues that the subpoena targets constitutionally protected information without justification, given the lack of evidence of widespread electoral fraud in the state.

  • Federal jury acquits former Kentucky basketball star of tax crime charges

    The former NBA player had taken the stand to tell jurors his version of events.

  • Google, India antitrust watchdog tussle in court over probe leak

    Google accused India's antitrust regulator in court on Friday of being a "habitual offender" by leaking confidential information of cases it was examining, an accusation the watchdog rejected. The Times of India and Reuters reported on Saturday that an investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had found that Alphabet Inc's Google abused the dominant position of its Android operating system in India, using its "huge financial muscle" illegally to hurt competitors.