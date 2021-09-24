Notice to Persons Who Purchased OR Acquired General Electric (NYSE: GE) Senior Notes Regarding Dismissal of Putative Securities Class Action by Bernstein Liebhard LLP

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Notice, which has been authorized by the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York, related to the requested dismissal without prejudice of the putative class action captioned Houston Municipal Employees Pension System v General Electric Company, et al., 655229/2018 (the "Action").

The Action, which alleges violation of the Securities Act of 1933, arose out of General Electric's June 2016 registration of three series of senior notes due in 2020, 2025, and 2035 respectively. The Action was brought on behalf of a putative class of all those who purchased GE's senior notes due 2020, 2025, and 2035. Named as defendants in the Action are General Electric, GE Capital International Holdings Limited, GE Capital International Funding Company Unlimited Company, and certain of General Electric's officers and directors.

This Notice is being issued to the putative class members in accordance with Rule 908 of the New York Civil Practice Law and Rules, which provides, in relevant part, that notice of the dismissal of a class action "shall be given to all members of the class in such manner as the court directs." No class has been certified and plaintiffs will not be seeking to certify a class as part of the dismissal. The Action will be discontinued, without prejudice, as of October 25, 2021. If you believe you are a putative class member, you may wish to contact a lawyer to understand your rights. Counsel for the parties will not provide any recommendations or legal advice about the effect this dismissal will have on you.

Contact Information:

Michael S. Bigin,

Bernstein Liebhard LLP,

https://www.bernlieb.com,

(877) 779-1414,

Bigin@bernlieb.com

