U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,645.24
    +4.77 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,148.20
    -77.41 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,793.11
    +55.61 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,693.16
    +18.23 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.04
    -1.19 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.50
    +5.90 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    +0.36 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9782
    -0.0037 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    -0.0030 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1120
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7450
    +0.3020 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,796.41
    +379.21 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.06
    +8.63 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Notice on public offering of Swedish Depository Receipts of Baltic Horizon Fund in Sweden

Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital
·6 min read
Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital
Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital

Northern Horizon Capital AS hereby announces the offering of up to 119,635,429 of Baltic Horizon Fund's („Fund“) Swedish Depository Receipts (the "SDR") in Sweden (the „SDR Offering“). Northern Horizon Capital has appointed Nordic Issuing AB (“Nordic Issuing”), a Swedish licenced investment firm, as the issuer of SDRs. The SDR Offering is conducted on the basis of the prospectus  approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the „Swedish FSA“) on 30 September 2022, which has been published on the date of this notice on the website of Baltic Horizon Fund (https://www.baltichorizon.com/conversion-of-swedish-traded-baltic-horizon-fund-units-into-sdrs/) and will be published on the website of the Swedish FSA (https://www.fi.se/en/) („Prospectus“). The SDR Offering is carried out only in Sweden and not in any other jurisdiction. The SDR Offering is directed to the unitholders holding the units of Baltic Horizon Fund (the „Units“) trading on Nasdaq Stockholm (the „Swedish Investors“).

The reason for the SDR Offering is to enable the Swedish Investors to convert respective Units into the SDRs. The aforementioned is a response to Euroclear Sweden AB’s decision to terminate the affiliation agreement with the Fund for keeping Units registered with its book entry system in Sweden that is taking place due to a strategic decision by Nordea Bank Abp to exit its Nordic sub-custody business. Since the issue of the SDRs are made through conversion of Units only, there will be no new proceeds for the Baltic Horizon Fund to utilise by way of this SDR issue.

Northern Horizon Capital AS plans to list the SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm.

OVERVIEW OF THE KEY TERMS OF THE SDR OFFERING

  1. The offer period, during which it is possible to submit conversion order for converting Units into SDRs, commences at 10:00 CEST on 3 October 2022 and ends at 12:00 CEST on 17 October 2022. Northern Horizon Capital AS has a right to prolong the offer period before the end of the SDR offer period up until 28 October 2022 by announcing new timetable on Fund’s website and through stock exchange announcement.

  2. In order to submit conversion order, the Swedish Investor should contact Nordic Issuing and register a transaction instruction for the conversion of Units into SDRs in the form set out by Nordic Issuing.

  3. Each one (1) Unit gives the Swedish Investor a right to convert it into one (1) SDR.

This announcement is not a prospectus. For a more detailed overview of Baltic Horizon Fund and terms of the offering, please refer to the Prospectus.

KEY DATES

The timetable below lists key dates related to the offering:

3 October 2022

Commencement of the SDRs offer period

13 October 2022

Last day of trading the Units on Nasdaq Stockholm

17 October 2022

End of the SDR offer period

17 October 2022

De-listing of the Units on Nasdaq Stockholm

19 October 2022

Settlement date and delivery of the SDRs to the Swedish Investors

19 October 2022

First day of trading SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm


CONSEQUENCES OF NOT PARTICIPATING IN THE CONVERSION

If a Swedish Investor remains passive and does not instruct the Units to be converted into the SDRs during the SDR Offering period, or alternatively to be transferred to Nasdaq CSD (Estonia) prior to 4 November 2022, Euroclear Sweden will appoint a sales agent to sell such Units and pay out the proceeds (less sales costs and any applicable taxes) to the cash account connected with the respective Swedish Investor’s securities account.

If a Swedish Investor has already transferred its Units to Nasdaq CSD (Estonia) but wishes to participate in the SDR structure then please contact your account operator for the purposes of exploring the possibility of re-transferring the Units back to Nasdaq Stockholm and converting them into the SDRs.

For additional information, please contact:        
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, GlobeNewswire, www.baltichorizon.com

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, Invitation to subscribe for Offer Units is will only be made through the prospectus and only to the persons to whom the prospectus is addressed. The prospectus contains, among other things, risk factors as well as financial statements as well as other information. This release has not been approved by any regulatory authority and is not a prospectus. Accordingly, investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this release except on the basis of information provided in a prospectus. There shall there not be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the securities. Consequently, this communication is directed only at (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within the definition of “investment professionals” falling within Article 19(5) of UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the Order); or (ii) persons who are high net worth and others as described in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (iii) persons to whom distributions may otherwise lawfully be made or otherwise in circumstances which do not require publication by the issuer of a prospectus pursuant to section 85(1) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Are Getting Crushed This Week

    On top of general negative sentiment, Nio could be facing more competition in one unique aspect of its business.

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today

    Yesterday I posed the question, "If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?" Well, guess what? Turns out, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) did miss on earnings -- badly -- and as a result, not just Carnival stock but fellow cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), too, are falling hard.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • Upstart Is Cornering This $2.1 Trillion Lending Market

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been one of Wall Street's most volatile stocks; in just under two years since going public, the stock's gone from $20 to $400 back down again -- a stressful ride indeed! The company is still young and has to prove to investors that it has the staying power to not only survive but thrive over the coming years. There is still a lot of work to be done on that front, but Upstart has seemingly found a niche that could help it to grow and establish itself enough to win back investors.

  • Intel's Dividends Can Hold Up, But The Business Faces Uncertainty In The Future

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) started an accelerated downtrend in August. The company lost 27% of its market value since then, and investors may be concerned about the near future. Looking at analysts forecasts, it seems that there may be some more pain ahead. We break down the fundamentals, future expectations, and see what that means for investors in our analysis.

  • Dow Jones Drops On Hot Inflation Data; Tesla Stock Rises Before AI Day

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on hot inflation data. Tesla stock fell ahead of the company's AI Day.

  • Carnival Corp plunges on forecast of Q4 loss, delayed return to profitability

    Carnival Corp on Friday forecast a loss in the fourth quarter after it reported results for the third quarter that fell well short of Wall Street estimates, as higher fuel prices and cheaper fares offset a rise in bookings. Shares of Carnival plunged 20% to $7.33 per share in midday trading, falling to nearly a 30-year low. High inflation has further hit cruise operators that have been running at a loss since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020 for an array of reasons including lockdowns, bans on cruises, safety issues and labor shortages.

  • 2 Ultra High-Yield Oil Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    While investing in stocks is a proven way to build wealth in the long term, high-yield dividend stocks that provide you with passive income can make your money grow much faster. The stock market sell-off is one of the best times to hunt for such passive income streams. Right now, stocks from top-performing sectors like oil are offering compelling opportunities to earn passive income for years to come.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index making new lows in 2022, it is crucial investors stay the course and continue adding high-quality businesses to their portfolios -- through dollar-cost averaging, if possible. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently light on profits yet is vital to the burgeoning U.S. e-commerce industry. Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) offer the beautiful pairing of high sales growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) creation and profitability.

  • Better Buy: 3M or Stanley Black & Decker?

    Both Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and 3M (NYSE: MMM) are Dividend Kings that have experienced a torrid 2022, with the former down 57% and the latter down 36%. Stanley Black & Decker's management started the year expecting a gradual easing of supply chain pressures and raw-material costs. Unfortunately, the supply chain pressures have proved unrelenting.For example,management started the year expecting $800 million in cost inflation, only to upgrade that figure to $1.4 billion in late April.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Moves -1.76%: What You Should Know

    Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed the most recent trading day at $43.07, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session.

  • Berkshire Board Member and Warren Buffett Crony David Gottesman Dies at 96

    David “Sandy” Gottesman, a Berkshire Hathaway board member, billionaire and longtime friend of Warren Buffett, died Wednesday at 96. In 1964, Gottesman founded the New York investment firm First Manhattan, which announced his death on its website. Gottesman befriended Buffett around the time that Buffett took control of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A) in 1965 and was an early investor in the company when its stock sold for a tiny fraction of its current price.

  • It’s the worst September for stocks since 2008. What that means for October.

    September is living up to its reputation as an ugly month for stocks. Here's what the data says about October performance.

  • 2 High Growth Stocks That Are on Sale Now

    Fast-growing companies had high-flying stocks last year, but the tide turned against them in 2022. That made no-brainer buys out of these disruptors.

  • 12 Best Medical Technology Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss 12 best medical technology stocks to buy. If you want to read about some more medical technology stocks, go directly to 5 Best Medical Technology Stocks to Buy. The medical technology industry can finally start to put the COVID-19 virus behind it after United States President Joe Biden admitted in […]

  • Now is the time to buy Microsoft stock: Raymond James

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi joins the Live show to discuss a Raymond James analyst’s Outperform rating on Microsoft.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: 3 of the Cheapest, Safest Stocks You Can Buy Today

    On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed into bear market territory, touching an intraday low of 29,161 -- 20% below the high it hit in late December. To put this event in context, the last time the Dow experienced a bona fide bear decline, the world was early in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the much broader S&P 500 index, which tracks 500 of the biggest U.S. companies, the average price-to-earnings ratio currently is 18.4 -- a level that index last saw in 2014.