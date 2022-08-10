Notice of redemption of convertible bonds PKG3

Pro Kapital Grupp

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs that it is redeeming 6 900 “EEK 7.00 PRO KAPITAL GRUPP CONV. BOND PKG3 10-2020” convertible bonds (with ISIN EE3300108711) in total nominal value of 69 000 Estonian kroons and issue value of 19 320 euros and has submitted the Nasdaq Central Depository of Securities the application to delete the bonds from the register.

The convertible bonds bore an annual interest of 7%. The issue price of each convertible bond was 2.80 euros. The list of bondholders was fixed on 10 August 2022 and redemption payment will be made on 24 August 2022.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee





