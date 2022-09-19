Pro Kapital Grupp



Notice of redemption of convertible bonds PKG4

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs that it is redeeming 27 999 “EEK 7.00 PRO KAPITAL GRUPP CONV. BOND PKG4 10-2020” convertible bonds (with ISIN EE3300109248) in total nominal value of 279 990 Estonian kroons and issue value of 78 397.20 euros and has submitted the Nasdaq Central Depository of Securities the application to delete the bonds from the register.

The convertible bonds bore an annual interest of 7%. The issue price of each convertible bond was 2.80 euros. The list of bondholders was fixed on 16 September 2022 and redemption payment will be made on 30 September 2022.

