U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,770.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,250.25
    -21.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.60
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.01
    +0.35 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    +12.10 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    20.05
    +0.16 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0181
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    -1.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2160
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1310
    +0.3000 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,995.84
    -32.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.28
    +3.55 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.95
    -11.73 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Notice Regarding Business Succession through Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split)

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.
·6 min read
Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.
Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.

TOKYO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (hereinafter “IIJ”, TSE Prime Market: 3774) hereby announces that at the IIJ’s Board of Directors today resolved to succeed Internet service provider business for enterprises and reseller business of Cloud computing services from Internet Revolution, Inc. (hereinafter “i-revo”), through company split (simplified absorption-type company split).

The company split which is an absorption-type is expected to result in an increase or a decrease in IIJ’s total assets of no greater than 10% of net assets as of the last day of the previous fiscal year, and an increase in revenues of no greater than 3% of revenues in the previous fiscal year. Therefore, some disclosure items and details are partially omitted.

1. Purpose of the company split
Internet service provider business for enterprises (providing Internet connectivity services for enterprises, etc.) and reseller business of Cloud computing services (reselling public Cloud services) of i-revo are highly compatible with IIJ’s business. Based on discussions with i-revo, IIJ is to succeed these businesses through a simplified absorption-type company split and expects to expand those businesses.

2. Summary of the company split
(1) Schedule for the company split

Board of Directors’ Resolution Date

August 4, 2022

Contract Date

August 8, 2022 (scheduled)

Effective Date

October 1, 2022 (scheduled)

Note: This company split is regarded as a simplified absorption-type company split under Article 796, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, an approval by a general meeting of shareholders is not required at either company.

(2) Method of the company split
An absorption-type company split in which IIJ will be the succeeding company and i-revo will be the splitting company.

(3) Allotments relating to the company split
IIJ is scheduled to deliver i-revo with JPY249,000,000 in cash as compensation for the company split.

(4) Treatment of new share subscription rights and new share subscription bonds in relation to the company split
Not applicable.

(5) Change in capital due to the company split
The company split will not result in an increase/decrease in capital.

(6) Rights and obligations to be succeeded by the succeeding company
Among the contractual positions, other rights and obligations in relating to the succeeding businesses, IIJ will succeed to those stipulated in the absorption-type company split agreement.

(7) Prospects for performance of debt obligations
IIJ has determined that no issues are to be expected in regard to the performance of its obligations that it would bear on and after the effective date of the company split.

3. Basis of allotment related to the company split, etc.
In regards to calculating the value of the businesses to be succeeded, IIJ adopted the discounted cash flow method (hereinafter “DCF method”) in order to reflect the future business activities. The amount of cash to be delivered was determined through negotiations based on the valuation using the DCF method, which is premised on financial forecasts of the business to be succeeded based on the business plan of i-revo. The business plan does not include any significant increase or decrease in profit.

4. Overview of the companies involved in the company split (As of March 31, 2022)

 

Succeeding Company

Splitting Company

1. Name of the company

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Internet Revolution, Inc.

2. Address

2-10-2, Fujimi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

1-11-1, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

3. Name and position of
representative

Representative Director and President,
Eijiro Katsu

Representative Director and President,
Mitsuhiro Masanobu

4. Business objectives

Provision of Internet connectivity and outsourcing services, provision of systems integration and equipment sales

Systems operation for digital entertainment business, development and operation of internet services

5. Share capital

JPY23,023 million

JPY100 million

6. Establishment

December 3, 1992

February 1, 2006

7. Number of shares issued

93,534,800 shares

25,000 shares

8. Fiscal year end

March 31

March 31

9. Major shareholders and
shareholding ratios

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
Corporation 22.4%
The Master Trust Bank of Japan,
Ltd. (Trust account) 9.7%

Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. 100%

10. Financial position and results of operations for the most recent fiscal year

Fiscal year

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
(Consolidated, IFRS)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
(Non-consolidated, Japanese GAAP)

Equity attributable to owners of
the parent or net assets

JPY103,528 million

JPY2,660 million

Total assets

JPY231,805 million

JPY2,899 million

Owner’s equity per share or
net assets per share

JPY1,146.32

JPY106,417.04

Revenues

JPY226,335 million

JPY1,106 million

Operating profit or ordinary
income

JPY23,547 million

JPY40 million

Profit attributable to owners of the parent or net income

JPY15,672 million

JPY25 million

Basic earnings per share or net
Income per share

JPY173.56

JPY981.92

5. Overview of the business succession
(1) Details of business to be split
Internet service provider business for enterprises and reseller business of Cloud computing services by i-revo.

(2) Business results of the business to be succeeded (As of March 31, 2022)
Revenues JPY691 million

(3) Assets and liabilities to be succeeded
IIJ will succeed to the contractual positions, other rights and obligations relating to the businesses to be succeeded that are stipulated in the absorption-type company split agreement. There are no asset and debt to be succeeded.

6. Status following the Company Split
There will be no change in the name, address, name and position of representative, business objectives, share capital, and fiscal year end of IIJ, as a result of this company split.

7. Forecasts
The company split is not expected to have a material impact on the consolidated financial targets of IIJ.

Reference: Consolidated financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (JPY million)

 

Revenues

Operating
profit

Profit
before tax

Net income
attributable to
owners of the parent

Consolidated financial targets (Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023)

250,000

27,200

26,300

17,500

Consolidated financial results (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022)

226,335

23,547

24,162

15,672

< About Internet Initiative Japan Inc. >
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April, 2022.

< IIJ Investor Relations >

Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir


Recommended Stories

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bound t

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Michael Saylor Bet Billions on Bitcoin and Lost

    In 2020, MicroStrategy stock was stagnant, and the tech company struggled to compete with software giants. On Tuesday, MicroStrategy announced Mr. Saylor would step down as CEO, a position he has held since 1989, amid mounting losses tied to bitcoin. In total, MicroStrategy raised $2.4 billion in debt and loans.

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • Nutrien (NTR) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Nutrien (NTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.85% and 5.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Merck & Co. (MRK)

    Sound Shore Fund, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Sound Shore Fund Investor Class (SSHFX) and Institutional Class (SSHVX) declined 13.45% and 13.41%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022, trailing the Russell 1000 Value Index (Russell Value) which declined 12.21%. […]

  • Sunrun (RUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Sunrun (RUN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 70% and 20.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: eBay, Lucid Group, Booking Holdings, Clorox

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Here’s exactly how much Americans have in savings at every age — and (yikes) here’s what they should have

    One overarching rule of thumb is that you should — even in times of high inflation — have somewhere between 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account (see the best savings rates you can get here). But, it can also be helpful to separate it from your emergency savings, because it’s for a separate purpose and because research shows that people are more successful at saving when they have a separate account with a separate name.

  • Senate Democrats just proposed $21 billion in new COVID-19 funding — here are 3 healthcare stocks that could stand to gain

    The pandemic isn’t over. These stocks could pop again.

  • Moderna CEO: No ‘Crazy’ Deals. We’re Giving Cash to Shareholders.

    CEO Stephane Bancel also told Barron's that his company's Covid-19 vaccine will gain share from the Pfizer vaccine.

  • Dow Jones Surges Amid Strong Data; Elon Musk Makes This Legal Move Amid Twitter Fight; Apple Stock Pops

    The Dow Jones surged amid positive data. Tesla CEO Elon Musk stepped up his Twitter legal battle. Microsoft stock and Apple stock impressed.

  • MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    MercadoLibre (MELI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 44.64% and 4.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?