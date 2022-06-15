U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

Notice Regarding the Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Remuneration

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.
·2 min read
Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.
Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.

TOKYO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, the “Company”, TSE Prime Market: 3774) announced that the payment regarding the disposal of treasury stock as the restricted stock remuneration, resolved at the IIJ’s Board of Directors held on May 26, 2022, has been completed as described in the following table. For details, please refer to the “Notice Regarding the Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Remuneration” disclosed on May 26, 2022.

Overview of the Disposal

(1

)

Disposal date

June 15, 2022

(2

)

Class and number of shares to be disposed of

35,865 shares of common stock of the Company

(3

)

Disposal price

4,685 yen per share

(4

)

Total disposal price

168,027,525 yen

(5

)

Allottees and number thereof, and number of stocks to be disposed of

8 Directors of the Company (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors)
16,692 shares
15 Executive Officers of the Company    14,291 shares
4 Directors of subsidiary of the Company (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors)    3,058 shares
3 Executive Officers of subsidiary of the Company 1,824 shares

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April, 2022.

IIJ Investor Relations

Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir


