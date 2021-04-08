U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,097.17
    +17.22 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,503.57
    +57.27 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,829.31
    +140.51 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.60
    +19.55 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.86
    +0.26 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.50
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1918
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0210 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3290
    -0.5010 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,038.67
    +1,596.91 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.87
    +32.18 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.22
    +56.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.82 (-0.07%)
     

Notice of Release of Barrick’s First Quarter 2021 Results

Barrick Gold Corporation
·1 min read
TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q1 2021 results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q1 2021 on April 15, 2021.

  • Release of Q1 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    April 15, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q1 Results release
    May 5, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC

    Q1 Results webinar
    May 5, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar

    Conference call linked to webinar
    May 5, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC

    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 6460.

The Q1 2021 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com


