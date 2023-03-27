Notice to Securityholders of ISIN XS2391408072

OSB GROUP PLC

In accordance with Condition 9(d)(iii) and clause 7.2 of the Trust Deed, the Issuer hereby gives notice to Securityholders that, as a result of the special dividend of 11.7p per Ordinary Share (which constitutes an Extraordinary Distribution pursuant to the Conditions) payable on 17 May 2023 to Shareholders of record on 24 March 2023, the Conversion Calculation Agent has determined that the Conversion Price has been adjusted to £3.1247 (previously £3.199), effective as of 23 March 2023.

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

