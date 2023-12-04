Advertisement
Have you noticed longer wait times at Fox Cities pharmacies? We're looking for your input

Alexandria Bursiek Kloehn, Appleton Post-Crescent
·1 min read

Have you noticed longer wait times at the pharmacy? Have you struggled to get your prescriptions filled or to get updated vaccines?

The Appleton Post-Crescent want to hear from you.

With cold and flu season underway and new vaccines available, people are spending more time at local pharmacies. A recent Associated Press article reported drug and pharmacist shortages may increase wait times. But is that trend reflected in the Fox Cities? We'd like your input.

If your willing to speak to a reporter about your recent experiences at your local pharmacy this year, please email editor Taima Kern at tkern@gannett.com, and include your name and a contact information.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: We're asking readers: are wait times longer at Fox Cities pharmacies?

