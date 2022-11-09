U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

Notifi Raises $10M Seed Round to Expand its Communication Infrastructure Platform

·2 min read

Co-led by Hashed and Race Capital, the new funding comes as Notifi expands cross-chain messaging to Polygon, Avalanche, Aptos and Sui

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notifi (https://notifi.network/), a cross-chain messaging layer for Web3, announced today $10 million in a seed round of financing co-led by Hashed and Race Capital. Struck Capital, HRT Capital, Wintermute, Superscrypt founded by Temasek, and others have also participated in the oversubscribed round. Notifi had previously raised $2.5 million in pre-seed funding, bringing its total funding to $12.5 million.

Notifi Raises $10M to Expand its Communication Infrastructure Platform to Polygon, Avalanche, Aptos and Sui

Notifi is addressing the broken communications model in Web3, which is not only fragmented across multiple messaging platforms like Telegram and Discord but also different layer 1 and layer 2 ecosystems. To close the communications gap, Notifi provides simple SDKs that allow developers to integrate 1:1 user communication into their dApps.

The Notifi SDK allows Web3 developers to easily embed messaging and notification functionality directly within their dApps and platforms, enabling users to opt-in to and manage alerts across Telegram, SMS, and Email. Among its many use cases, Notifi's communication infrastructure powers real-time liquidation alerts for DeFi protocols like LP Finance and Hedge; price and auction alerts for NFT marketplaces like Hyperspace and Holaplex; and governance proposal alerts for DAO platforms like Solana Realms and Astro DAO–keeping users informed in real-time via their preferred communication channels.

Designed to offer a seamless cross-chain user experience, Notifi currently supports Solana, Near, and Ethereum. With the new capital, Notifi is now expanding support to Polygon, Avalanche, Aptos, and Sui. Initial launch partners include SynFutures on Polygon; Pocket Worlds on Avalanche; and Pontem Networks, Aries Market, Shinami, and Ethos Wallet on Aptos & Sui.

More information about the funding, including quotes and a full list of investors, can be found here: https://bit.ly/NotifiSeedFunding

About Notifi

Notifi allows for simplified communication and user engagement across all blockchains and Web3 messaging channels, including Discord, Telegram, SMS, and Twitter. Designed with simple APIs for easy integration and customizable and advanced features for dApps and Web3 applications, Notifi is the go-to communication infrastructure platform for Web3 developers and creators.

For more information, visit www.notifi.network.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notifi-raises-10m-seed-round-to-expand-its-communication-infrastructure-platform-301673313.html

SOURCE Notifi

