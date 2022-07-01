Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- ENEDO.HE
Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release July 1st 2022 at 17:45
Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act
Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.
Issuing company: Enedo Plc
Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights
Complete name: Inission AB, Karlstad, Sweden
Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 1.7.2022
Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:
% of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
% of total
Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
80,43
80,43
68 523 193
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
49,6
49,6
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:
Class/type of shares
Number of shares and voting rights
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(SMA 9:5)
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
(SMA 9:5)
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000415252
55 113 259
80,43
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
ENEDO PLC
Mikael Fryklund
President and CEO
For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
Enedo
Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2021 the group´s revenue was EUR 36,4 million. Enedo has 330 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.
www.enedopower.com