Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

Enedo Oyj
·2 min read
Enedo Oyj
Enedo Oyj

Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release    July 1st 2022 at 17:45


Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

Issuing company: Enedo Plc

Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights

Complete name: Inission AB, Karlstad, Sweden

Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 1.7.2022

Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:

 

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

% of total

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

80,43

 

80,43

68 523 193

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

49,6

 

49,6

 


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:

Class/type of shares

Number of shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

 

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

 

(SMA 9:5)

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

(SMA 9:5)

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000415252

55 113 259

 

80,43

 


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

ENEDO PLC

Mikael Fryklund                                 
President and CEO

For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media


Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2021 the group´s revenue was EUR 36,4 million. Enedo has 330 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.
www.enedopower.com


