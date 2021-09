Motley Fool

The merger between two Canadian pot companies Aphria and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) has been the highlight of the industry this year. Tilray, which was once a smaller company, now holds a market cap of $5.2 billion since the merger completed in May. The terms of the merger deal required the new company to operate under the Tilray name. Smart investors know that a merger this big takes time to fully integrate and start showing results -- a glimpse of which was seen in Tilray's recent earnings.