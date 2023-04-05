Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

Nilfisk Holding A/S

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.



This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 2,250 shares in Nilfisk by EVP and Head of HR at Nilfisk Holding A/S Siam Schmidt. The shares have been purchased on March 31, 2023 at a total price of 302,400 DKK.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Siam Schmidt

2. Reason for notification



a) Occupation / title

EVP, Head of HR

b) Initial notification /amendment

Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question



a) Name

Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code

529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for(i) each type of instrument,

(ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code

Shares

Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type

Purchase of shares to market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Volume: 2,250 shares

Price: DKK 134.4 per share

d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

Volume: 2,250 shares

Price: DKK 302,400 in total

e) Date of the transaction

March 31, 2023

f) Market place of the transaction



Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)



























Attachment



