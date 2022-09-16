U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

Nilfisk Holding A/S
·1 min read
Company announcement:
September 16, 2022
Announcement No. 14/2022

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 6,000 shares in Nilfisk by Anupam Bhargava, EVP & Head of Service Business for Nilfisk Holding A/S. The shares have been purchased on September 15, 2022 at a total price of 944,400 DKK.

For further information, please contact:
Corporate Communications: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007
Media Relations: Allan Jørgensen +45 2222 8577


