U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,736.97
    +17.08 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,135.43
    +134.18 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,358.77
    +15.83 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.04
    -1.69 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.74
    +4.57 (+5.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.00
    +50.10 (+3.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    +1.43 (+7.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9939
    +0.0188 (+1.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1710
    +0.0470 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0196 (+1.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8700
    -1.2940 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,937.65
    +694.49 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.79
    +18.74 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Notification of Holdings

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
·10 min read
Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ First North: AMRQ - formerly AEX Gold Inc.), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,866.85 km 2 in Southern Greenland, has received the following three TR-1 notifications as a result of its recent fundraising:

  1. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JLE Property Ltd

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Lichfield, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

3 November 2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

4 November 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.4%

-

7.4%

19,407,936

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

2.9%

-

2.9%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

CA02312A1066

19,407,936

7.4%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

19,407,936

7.4%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

Settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information

Place of completion

Lichfield, England

Date of completion

4 November 2022

2. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

St Helier, Jersey

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

3 November 2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

4 November 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.5468%

-

2.5468%

6,700,000

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

3.78%

-

3.78%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

CA02312A1066

6,700,000

-

2.5468%

-

SUBTOTAL 8. A

6,700,000

2.5468%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

Settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information

Unchanged holding following increase in total share count

Place of completion

United Kingdom

Date of completion

4 November 2022

3. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Amati Global Investors Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

TB Amati Investment Funds

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Nottingham, United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

3 November 2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

4 November 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.38%

-

3.38%

8,902,710

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

6.9%

-

6.9%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

CA02312A1066

8,902,710

3.38%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

8,902,710

3.38%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

Settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information

Place of completion

Edinburgh, UK

Date of completion

4 November 2022

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
+354 665 2003
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Callum Stewart
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Nick Emerson
Charlie Stephenson
+44 (0) 1483 413500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_minerals on Twitter
Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km 2 , the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act .

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723996/Notification-of-Holdings

Recommended Stories