Notification of Holdings

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ First North: AMRQ - formerly AEX Gold Inc.), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,866.85 km 2 in Southern Greenland, has received the following three TR-1 notifications as a result of its recent fundraising:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name JLE Property Ltd City and country of registered office (if applicable) Lichfield, England 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3 November 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 4 November 2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.4% - 7.4% 19,407,936 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.9% - 2.9%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) CA02312A1066 19,407,936 7.4% SUBTOTAL 8. A 19,407,936 7.4% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information

Place of completion Lichfield, England Date of completion 4 November 2022

2. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B City and country of registered office (if applicable) St Helier, Jersey 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3 November 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 4 November 2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.5468% - 2.5468% 6,700,000 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.78% - 3.78%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) CA02312A1066 6,700,000 - 2.5468% - SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,700,000 2.5468% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Unchanged holding following increase in total share count

Place of completion United Kingdom Date of completion 4 November 2022

3. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Amati Global Investors Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) Edinburgh, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name TB Amati Investment Funds City and country of registered office (if applicable) Nottingham, United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3 November 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 4 November 2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.38% - 3.38% 8,902,710 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.9% - 6.9%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) CA02312A1066 8,902,710 3.38% SUBTOTAL 8. A 8,902,710 3.38% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information

Place of completion Edinburgh, UK Date of completion 4 November 2022

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO

+354 665 2003

eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations

+44 (0)7713 126727

ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Callum Stewart

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

John Prior

Hugh Rich

Dougie Mcleod

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Nick Emerson

Charlie Stephenson

+44 (0) 1483 413500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Charlie Dingwall

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_minerals on Twitter

Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km 2 , the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act .

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723996/Notification-of-Holdings



