PayPoint plc
·3 min read
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B02QND93
Issuer Name
PAYPOINT PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
GB
4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Liontrust Asset Management Plc

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
13-Apr-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
14-Apr-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

11.991000

0.471000

12.462000

8588508

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

12.016000

0.524000

12.540000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B02QND93

8263704

11.991000

Sub Total 8.A

8263704

11.991000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

Open

At any time.

324804

0.471000

Sub Total 8.B1

324804

0.471000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Liontrust Asset Management Plc

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

11.991000

0.471000

12.462000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
14-Apr-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)1707 600300
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


