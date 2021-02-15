Notification of Major Holdings
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
G4S Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii: Increase in total number of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
UBS Investment Bank
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Zürich
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
UBS AG London Branch
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
10 February 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
12 February 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6.29%
-
6.29%
1’551’594’436
Position of previous notification (if
No Previous
No Previous
No Previous
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
GB00B01FLG62
97’519’562
6.29%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
97’519’562
6.29%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS AG London Branch
6.29%
-
6.29%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
Opfikon, Switzerland
Date of completion
12.02.2021
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
Full name (including legal form for legal entities)
UBS Investment Bank
Contact address (registered office for legal entities)
5 Broadgate
konstantina.georgaki@ubs.com
Phone number / Fax number
Other useful information
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name
Konstantina Georgaki / Ewa Zajac
Contact address
Europastrasse 2
konstantina.georgaki@ubs.com
Phone number / Fax number
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
C: Additional information