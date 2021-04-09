Notification of Major Holdings
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B01FLG62
Issuer Name
G4S PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?
No
NAME
CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
06-Apr-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-Apr-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
Below Minimum Threshold
Below Minimum Threshold
Below Minimum Threshold
Below Minimum Threshold
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8.00%
0.01%
8.01%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE)
NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)
NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
% OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)
% OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B01FLG62
Below Minimum Threshold
Below Minimum Threshold
Sub Total 8.A
Below Minimum Threshold
Below Minimum Threshold
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
EXPIRATION DATE
EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD
NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED
% OF VOTING RIGHTS
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
EXPIRATION DATE
EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD
PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT
NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
% OF VOTING RIGHTS
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate Controlling Person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
0.000000
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
0.000000
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
0.000000
10. In case of proxy voting
Is there proxy voting?
No
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
12. Date of Completion
08-Apr-2021
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom