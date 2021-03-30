Notification of Major Holdings
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B01FLG62
Issuer Name
G4S PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
GB
4. Details of the shareholder
Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?
No
NAME
CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
Goldman Sachs International
London
United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
25-Mar-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
29-Mar-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.075004
0.267119
7.342123
113919989
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
6.781468
0.474327
7.255795
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE)
NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)
NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
% OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)
% OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B01FLG62
109724400
7.071719
GB00BLB3G628
31980
0.002061
US37441W1080
18990
0.001224
Sub Total 8.A
109775370
7.075004%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
EXPIRATION DATE
EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD
NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED
% OF VOTING RIGHTS
Securities Lending
Open
3088954
0.199083
Sub Total 8.B1
3088954
0.199083%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
EXPIRATION DATE
EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD
PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT
NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
% OF VOTING RIGHTS
CFD
24-Feb-2031
Cash
716466
0.046176
CFD
27-Mar-2023
Cash
146536
0.009444
CFD
30-Sep-2025
Cash
88029
0.005673
CFD
19-Mar-2024
Cash
72745
0.004688
CFD
29-Jan-2030
Cash
20399
0.001315
CFD
23-Mar-2022
Cash
8975
0.000578
CFD
14-Jul-2025
Cash
2365
0.000152
Swap
18-May-2021
Cash
150
0.000010
Sub Total 8.B2
1055665
0.068036%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate Controlling Person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
0.000000
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
7.049846
0.267110
7.316956
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
7.049846
0.267110
7.316956
Goldman Sachs International
7.049846
0.267110
7.316956
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
0.000000
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
0.000000
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)
0.000000
GSAM Holdings LLC
0.000000
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
0.000000
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)
0.000000
IMD Holdings LLC
0.000000
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
0.000000
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
0.000000
10. In case of proxy voting
Is there proxy voting?
No
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
12. Date of Completion
13. Place Of Completion
London