Notification of Major Holdings
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
G4S plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
Goldman Sachs International
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
23/02/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
25/02/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.03%
5.78%
5.81%
1,551,594,436
Position of previous notification (if
0.03%
6.86%
6.89%
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
GB00B01FLG62
450,866
0.03%
US37441W1080
21,105
0.001%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
471,971
0.03%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
Securities Lending
Open
88,610,704
5.71%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
88,610,704
5.71%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
CFD
24/02/2031
Cash
392,192
0.03%
CFD
16/09/2030
Cash
376,107
0.02%
CFD
27/03/2023
Cash
146,537
0.01%
CFD
30/09/2025
Cash
88,028
0.01%
CFD
14/10/2021
Cash
31,066
0.002%
CFD
09/10/2025
Cash
3,957
0.0003%
CFD
14/07/2025
Cash
2,365
0.0002%
Swap
18/05/2021
Cash
150
0.00001%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
1,040,402
0.07%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
Goldman Sachs
5.78%
5.78%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
IMD Holdings LLC
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
Place of completion
London
Date of completion
25/02/2021