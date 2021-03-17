Notification of Major Holdings
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
G4S plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
15 March 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
17 March 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
8.09%
0.01%
8.10%
1,551,594,436
Position of previous notification (if
7.16%
0.11%
7.27%
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
GB0031698896
125,461,826
8.09%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
125,461,826
8.09%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
24/11/2021
24/11/2021
Cash
14,913
0.00%
Cash-settled Equity Swap
20/01/2021
20/01/2021
Cash
47,271
0.00%
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/05/2022
04/05/2022
Cash
112,420
0.01%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
174,605
0.01%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
8.07%
8.08%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Chain of controlled undertakings:
Place of completion
London, United Kingdom
Date of completion
17 March 2021