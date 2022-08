Reuters

Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo plans to launch a cross-border e-commerce platform next month which will target the United States as its first market, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. The company, a rival of Alibaba Group and JD.com in China, has briefed its merchants but details have not yet been finalized, the source said, declining to be named as the information was not public. Pinduoduo did not respond to a request for comment.