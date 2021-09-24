U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.75
    -16.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,537.00
    -107.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,226.50
    -77.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.50
    -10.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.27
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.30
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.82
    -1.05 (-5.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4780
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,996.86
    +803.65 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.53
    +10.61 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,057.00
    -21.35 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Notification on manager’s related party transactions

Apranga

Apranga APB has received notification on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded by Minvista UAB, legal entity closely related to chairman of the board Darius Mockus (see attachment).

Gabrielius Morkūnas
Apranga Group CFO
+370 5 2390843

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Crackdown-hit Alibaba to divest 5% stake in Chinese broadcaster

    An investment arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, targeted in a regulatory crackdown, will divest its entire stake of 5.01% in broadcaster Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd, the media firm said. The sale comes less than a year after the investment in December last year, as Chinese authorities mount an anti-trust crackdown on large tech companies. One major target has been Alibaba, which faced a fine of $2.75 billion over anti-competitive practices.

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • Palantir Stock Soars On This Continued Trend: What The Chart Says

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) was flying over 5% higher on Thursday propped up by overall market strength and continued interest in the r/WallStreetBets community of retail traders. The stock has been trading in a steep uptrend since reaching a July 19 low just above the $20 mark. Options traders hammered bullish call contracts throughout the day believing the stock has more room to run. The options traders purchased over millions worth of calls with one trader paying $201,150 for a sin

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Fears grow for China Evergrande after interest deadline missed

    SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande inched closer on Friday to the potential default that investors fear, missing a payment deadline in one of the clearest indications yet that the developer whose debt struggles have spooked markets is in dire trouble. The company owes $305 billion, has run short of cash and investors are worried a collapse could pose systemic risks to China's financial system and reverberate around the world. A deadline for paying $83.5 million in bond interest passed without remark from Evergrande and bondholders had not been paid nor heard from the company, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

  • Cathie Wood Says This Obscure Rule Proves 'We Are Not In A Bubble'

    Want to know Cathie Wood's ARK Invest secret to scoring huge gains? The secret is out: An obscure measure called Wright's Law, which tells her stocks are not in a bubble.

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Billionaires’ income taxes are a tiny fraction of what they make, White House says. Here’s their average tax rate

    Rich families were moving fast to report capital gains in their 2020 tax returns ahead of potential rate increases proposed by Democrats.

  • ‘People are upset.’ Will proposed IRA tax changes targeting the rich hurt smaller nest eggs?

    The Ways and Means Committee recently unveiled a batch of proposed tax law changes zeroing in on how the super-rich use retirement accounts

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • Latest Cardano price and analysis (ADA to USD)

    Cardano is currently trading at $2.24 following a magnificent 17.63% bounce from its weekly low of $1.91.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Some Evergrande offshore bondholders not paid by Thursday deadline U.S. time - sources

    Some of China Evergrande Group's offshore bondholders have not received interest payment by a Thursday deadline U.S. time, two people familiar with the matter said, as worries about the fate of the property developer mount. A deadline for paying $83.5 million in bond interest ended on Thursday without remark from Evergrande, whose mountain of debt has spooked world markets. A spokesperson for Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment.