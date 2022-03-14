U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,238.50
    +37.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,233.00
    +308.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,383.50
    +91.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.30
    +17.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.62
    -3.71 (-3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.10
    -11.90 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.32 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0947
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.06
    +0.83 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3045
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.7850
    +0.5050 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,039.20
    -45.56 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.18
    +12.23 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,154.33
    -1.31 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Notification on manager’s related party transactions

Apranga
Apranga
Apranga

Apranga APB has received notifications on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded by Minvista UAB, legal entity closely related to chairman of the board Darius Mockus (see attachment).

Gabrielius Morkūnas
Apranga Group deputy CEO
+370 5 2390801

Attachments


