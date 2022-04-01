NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Reuters Videos

STORY: Spring sowing has just begun across western Ukraine, but with war raging in the country the prospects of completing it successfully look bleak for Ukrainian farmers LIKE Taras MandziukHe owns a family farm near Lviv. He's facing a shortage of pesticides and herbicides, along with rising prices. "There was a significant increase in the cost of fertilizers - more than 100% on methods we use to protect our crops, because they are mainly pegged to the U.S. dollar. Diesel fuel has increased in price by about 60%, and has a huge influence on us.”Mansziuk farms wheat, soybeans, and other crops. He expects to make difficult decisions if things get worse in the coming weeks.“Of course, the current situation at home doesn’t allow us to do our job properly, grow the wheat, feed our people, feed Europeans, and the whole world. // This isn’t just our war and our problem.”Ukraine was the world's fourth largest grain exporter last year, International Grains Council data shows. And the crisis there comes as food prices around the world have already been spiking for months amid global supply chain problems. The U.N. said last week that world food prices hit a record high in February, and have risen by over 24% in a year.“My main problem here is the lack of understanding of what will happen tomorrow. But everyone has this problem and we have to struggle with this somehow and try to overcome it.”Ukraine's new agriculture minister said last week that global food prices would continue to rise if the situation in Ukraine did not change.