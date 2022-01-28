U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.00
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,015.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,072.25
    +85.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,916.90
    -11.40 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.05
    +0.44 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1142
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.37
    -1.59 (-4.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3375
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6130
    +0.3110 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,551.70
    -26.09 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    828.04
    +8.54 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.85
    -69.46 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DPBSF

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 24 - 28 JANUARY 2022

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S. The market will be informed accordingly – see the attached file and announcement no. 75/2021.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments


Recommended Stories