Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were pulling back today as the Nasdaq fell following the long Christmas weekend and on mixed news, including a Bloomberg report that showed the company is still trying to unload excess delivery capacity and stronger than expected holiday sales, according to Mastercard. With the 2022 holiday season now in the books, Mastercard SpendingPulse reported that retail sales rose 7.5% from November 1 to December 24, essentially in line with inflation. There was some good news for Amazon and its e-commerce peers as online sales outperformed brick-and-mortar, growing 10.6% versus 6.8% for physical retailers.