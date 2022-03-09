NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

TipRanks

What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon