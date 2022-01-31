U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
  • DPBSF

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 27 - 31 JANUARY 2022

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S. The market will be informed accordingly – see the attached file and announcement no. 75/2021.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments


