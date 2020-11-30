Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares

President-elect Joe Biden wants to help Americans save for their golden years by expanding access to retirement savings plans, strengthening Social Security, and making health care more affordable.
The year is coming to an end, and bullish news is mounting for the energy industry, presenting an array of juicy deals to watch this holiday season
The stock market is looking robust, but also showing some signs of excessive bullishness. Apple leads four key names to watch.
Wall Street is bracing for Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) arrival to the S&P 500 Index on Dec. 18.What Happened: The addition of the California-based automaker is expected to create challenges because of the company's size, $555 billion, and volatility. Tesla's share price jumped 40% right after the S&P 500 announcement on Nov. 16, and the addition comes at a time of pandemic-related volatility, the Wall Street Journal reports. Tesla is the biggest company to ever join the index, and it'll be the sixth largest by market capitalization. Elon Musk's company might put $100 billion "in motion" when added, as funds try to sell other companies' stock to buy Tesla's, according to WSJ.To help ease the potential trading chaos, some Wall Street managers recommend splitting the addition "over two trading days," something that has never happened before, WSJ notes.Ben Inker, who manages asset allocation at investment manager GMO believes any unpreparedness might have consequences. "The people who will pay the price if S&P screws up are the investors in passive S&P," he says.Why It Matters: Tesla's addition to the S&P 500 also happens the same day the so-called "quadruple witching" takes place. Every last Friday of the quarter marks the day when futures and options expire at the same time, which increases the volume.This, investors say, might help with the liquidity that day but may also increase market volatility. Price Action: Tesla shares traded 0.17% lower at $584.77 in the after-hours markets on Friday.
South Korea’s sovereign-wealth fund sold Alibaba, Apple, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It also more than doubled a position in GM stock, a move that is paying off so far in the fourth quarter.
I have read a few of your HelpMeRetire inquiries, and I have a situation that I can’t seem to find much information about when I read retirement planning guides. I am 60 years old, and my spouse is 45. Our living expenses aren’t extravagant, but we do like to travel.
Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.
Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been granted permission by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to sell its Shanghai-made Model Y vehicles, Reuters reported Sunday.What Happened: The Elon Musk-led company can now sell its domestically-made sports utility vehicle in China, according to Reuters.The electric vehicle maker had applied for permission to sell Shanghai-made Model Y in November and currently sells its locally-produced Model 3 cars in China, as per Reuters. Why It Matters: Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said China could represent up to 40% of overall Tesla deliveries in 2022.The analyst predicts the company could double its sales in the country in the next few years. Ives also said that local EV players such as BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) are also "firing on all cylinders."The automaker is investing $6.4 million in building a new charging-station factory in the country.In October, Tesla sold 13,000 vehicles in China. The company began delivering vehicles made at its Shanghai factory last December, noted Reuters.Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2% higher at $585.76 on Friday and fell 0.17% in the after-hours session.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)-backed Ant Group is unlikely to be able to hold its suspended initial public offering before 2022, Bloomberg reported Sunday.What Happened: Chinese regulators are demanding that Ant comply with both new and proposed rules applicable to various fields including consumer lending, regulatory officials familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.The officials reportedly said that it is unlikely that with so much work to be done by Ant in meeting the new regulatory framework and some applicable rules not clear yet that the IPO would take place before 2022.The immediate priority for Beijing is that the Jack Ma-founded Ant complies with the changing regulatory environment, Bloomberg noted, citing the officials. Why It Matters: A joint task force led by the Financial Stability and Development Committee -- a financial system regulator -- alongside departments of China's central bank and other regulators is overseeing Ant and is in touch with the company to collect data and materials, according to two sources of Bloomberg.The task force is studying the restructuring of the company and also drafting new rules for the industry itself. Under the new draft rules ushered in November, Ant would be required to replenish capital to the extent of $12 billion, noted Bloomberg.This month, Ant Group CEO Daniel Zhang praised Beijing's new draft as "timely and necessary."The CEO's stance is markedly different from Ma's who had criticized China's bankers and regulators ahead of the now-suspended IPO, which led to a reprimand.Price Action: Alibaba shares fell nearly 0.4% to $276.48 on Friday and gained 0.12% in the after-hours session.
A home loan is a powerful financial tool, even if you have the cash to pay outright.
The pandemic has already caused a rise in office vacancies and drop in rents. If enough tenants cancel their leases, delinquencies might also rise.
These top sector performers could add to gains into year’s end.
The 90-year-old billionaire is taking advantage of low interest rates. You should, too.
Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens' College University and economic adviser to Allianz, isn't so sure the bull run will last and he explained why in a recent interview.
In a four-day week where markets were on the rise, cannabis stocks proved to be big winners. Late Friday, stocks surged on news that a federal marijuana legalization bill will get a congressional vote next week.During the holiday week: * The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ): gained 12% * The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO): was up 15% * The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX): advanced 14.5% * The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS): rose 14% * The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) was up 1.5%.In other news, music industry mogul Jay-Z announced he is set to join a newly formed cannabis company that's expected to become the largest in California.The venture was formed via a partnership between Caliva, Left Coast Ventures, Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCQX: SBVCF) and Roc Nation, the entertainment company Jay-Z launched in 2008.Jay-Z will take on the title of "Chief Visionary Officer." The transaction is slated to close in January 2021 with Steve Allan as CEO.In his role, Sean Carter (Jay-Z) is expected to help oversee a corporate venture fund focused on social equity measures. The fund will aim at an initial funding target of $10 million and commit to contributing at least 2% of its net income to invest in minority-owned cannabis businesses and donate to organizations seeking to rectify the wrongs of prohibition.Meanwhile, Detroit approved an ordinance that green-lights the licensing process for adult-use marijuana businesses. The Detroit City Council voted unanimously to begin granting licenses to adult-use retailer establishments, growers, processors, safety compliance facilities, temporary marihuana events, microbusinesses, consumption lounges and transporters.The ordinance includes measures to benefit "Legacy Detroiters" and people with prior marijuana convictions. Via a social equity program included in the ordinance, 50% of all licenses will be granted to Detroit Legacy applicants.Earnings Reports Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM) (OTCQB: CNTMF) reported revenue of $14.3 million for the third quarter of this fiscal year. That's a year-over-year increase of 94%.Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF) said its third-quarter revenue totaled $24.9 million, up by 67% over the quarter. The revenue increase could be attributed to the revenue growth at its BEYOND/HELLO stores in Illinois and Pennsylvania, as well as Nevada operations.Moreover, the revenue increased by approximately 45% on a same-store basis compared to the previous quarter, excluding the two Philadelphia-based stores temporarily closed since June due to George Floyd-related protests.Earlier in the week, the company announced it will almost double the amount of square footage of its subsidiary's grower-processor facility in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The expansion is expected to create more than 100 new jobs in the area.Vireo Health International Inc. (CSE: VREO) (OTCQX: VREOF) revealed third-quarter revenue of $13.4 million. That's up by 68% year-over-year. The physician-led cannabis company generated revenue in seven states during the third quarter: New Mexico, Minnesota, Ohio, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Arizona.Its quarterly adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $675,808, which stands against a loss of $5.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year.Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) saw a 219% spike in net revenue (CA$3.2 million) for the third quarter compared to the previous three-month period. This was due to greater sales volume via direct sales to provincial suppliers and under the Agro-Greens Agreement.Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) saw a 219% spike in net revenue (CA$3.2 million) for the third quarter compared to the previous three-month period. This was due to greater sales volume via direct sales to provincial suppliers and under the Agro-Greens Agreement.Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF) announced third-quarter revenues of $22.8 million, up by 36.5% from $16.7 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019.View more earnings on MJAdjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million compared to $3.4 million in the third quarter of the prior year.San Diego-based Driven Deliveries Inc. (OTCQB: DRVD) announced Wednesday that gross revenue for the third quarter, as of Sept. 30, totaled record sales of $7.2 million. Net Revenue for the same period was $6 million -- a 393% year-over-year increase.Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF) reported third quarter results including: * Total net revenue growth of 29% over the second quarter to $7.6 million * Net revenue growth of 163% over the comparative 2019 period * Positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time * The opening of two new Alberta retail stores in July * Completion of a large scale, indoor cultivation facility -- Thunderchild Cultivation -- in July.Cannabis and hemp-CBD company Pure Harvest Corporate Group Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) unveiled an increase in revenue via its most recent quarterly report.Highlights include: * Q3 2020 revenues increased by 8,066% ($318,690) from Q2 2020 Revenue ($3,951) * Gross profit went from being in the red back in Q2 2020 to the black, now hovering $258,138 * The company's recently opened dispensary located in Dumont-Downieville, Colorado has experienced month-after-month growth -- including a 15% increase in sales in the month of October.Read all about these earnings reports and others in Benzinga Cannabis' Earnings Center.More News From The Week A Change.org petition asking New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to free prisoners charged with marijuana possession has gained steam after New Jersey voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana earlier this month. Marquel Williams, the man who started the petition, hopes that releasing these prisoners will help to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has already devastated New Jersey's prisons. "This is the kind of no-nonsense campaign we should all be able to get behind. New Jersey voters made it clear at the ballot box this November that they support legalizing cannabis possession, cultivation and retail. Why are we leaving folks in prison behind, when their crimes are no longer illegal and a pandemic is raging unchecked through our prison system? We have the rare opportunity to provide solutions and hope in a year that's mostly taken that away from us. I want people to get in the mindset of actively creating changing and normalizing justice being the only option," Williams told Benzinga.Australian cannabis company Cann Group Limited (ASX: CANN) (OTC: CNGGF) revealed Monday it has obtained credit approval from National Australia Bank (NAB) for its $50 million secured debt facility.TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) began serving medical marijuana patients in the Apothecarium Phillipsburg after obtaining the last needed authorization from the NJ Department of Health to distribute medical cannabis from its New Jersey dispensary.Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) secured $12 million in financing. The Toronto-based company confirmed Tuesday it has upsized the previously announced bought-deal offering of its units to 40 million units at 30 cents per unit.Women-centric cannabis brand Her Highness said it is expanding into Nevada through a production licensing partnership with MSO Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM).Benzinga Cannabis' content is now available in Spanish on El Planteo.Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) agreed to provide Israel-based Cantek Holdings with at least 4,000 kilograms of bulk dried flower yearly.Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) announced a retail partnership with Stundenglass, which will bring the Gravity Hookah to consumers and wholesale purchasers in the U.S., Canada, and the EU. The Gravity Hookah is a gravity-powered, contactless water pipe that can accommodate hookah, dry herb, and concentrate consumptions. The product features an innovative 360-degree gravity system that utilizes kinetic motion activation, cascading water, and opposing airflow technology to produce clean and flavorful hits."The Greenlane team is honored to partner with Stundenglass and introduce the Gravity Hookah to our loyal customers, providing them with a truly unique and revolutionary consumption experience." Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane Holdings.MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) teamed up with Al Harrington's Viola. The multi-state cannabis retailer will start offering Viola products in all of its California-based stores. The offering will include five cannabis flower strains, and one pre-roll option.Cannabis-focused media and tech company Weedmaps will be an official sponsor of the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. fight taking place on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST.Through a partnership with viral entertainment platform Triller, Weedmaps branding will be present on the broadcast, as well as on the actual ring, the locker room and the press room.Top Stories Of The Week Check out the top stories on Benzinga Cannabis this week: * A Weed-Infused Cooking Class For Thanksgiving? One Cannabis ETF's Unique Marketing Strategy * Glass House Shows Us Its Massive Cannabis Greenhouse * Tyson Hypes Smart Cups Ahead Of Jones Fight, Tells Benzinga It's 'Disrupting Beverage Industry' * Jerry Garcia Cannabis Brand To Hit California Shelves This Month * New Cannabis Products: Live Resin Edibles, Infused Olive Oil, High Dose CBD Beverages * New Cannabis Products: A Non-Profit Brand For Justice, New Issue Of DoubleBlind Mag, CBD Consumables * Viridian Chart Of The Week: Cannabis Debt Financing Is Booming Across The U.S. * 'CBD Is Not A Narcotic': European Court Rules Against Restrictions On CBD Commerce * THCV: The Rare Cannabinoid That'll Conquer The Industry * Mexico's Cannabis Legalization Bill Will Boost Business, But There Are ConcernsTop Spanish stories: * Mexico: Preocupaciones por la Legalizacion de la Marihuana * ¿Ayudara este Cannabinoide Sintetico a Pacientes de Cancer a Recuperar el Apetito? * Porros, Viajes y Buen Contenido: Conoce a En Vola, la Plataforma Cannabica Chilena * ¿Marihuana o Cannabis?: un Vistazo a las Palabras y Frases Polemicas de la Industria * Como Hacer Hachis o Hash: Instrucciones Paso a Paso * Pandemia y Discord: Presente y Futuro de las Mujeres en el Freestyle * Las Mejores Cepas de Marihuana de Todos los Tiempos, segun Expertos * Mescalina: Todo lo que Siempre Quisiste Saber y Nunca te Animaste a Preguntar * Donde Comer Ramen en Buenos Aires * Facu Banzas: Stream, Porro y Amor por el Counter Strike * ¿Warren Buffett Invirtio en Tesla? ¿Por Que Se Especula? * Ayahuasca: Todo lo que Necesitas SaberLead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures slipped and European stocks steadied on the last day of the month after record-breaking rally in global equity markets. Oil extended a retreat on signs of discord among OPEC+ ministers. The rotation that sent stocks to all-time highs showed signs of a slight reversal, with technology companies holding firm, while small-caps, banks and energy producers were broadly lower. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 1.6%, the biggest loss in a month.“I suspect that investors have become cautious after big gains in the last few weeks that were driven by the vaccine news,” said Peter Rosenstreich, head of market strategy at Swissquote Bank. “It’s a big positive as it’s really provided an endgame for Covid-19.”Value Rotation Gives Europe a $1.7 Trillion Boost: Taking StockEven with today’s small pullback, the overarching theme in equities is still the spectacular rally that propelled the MSCI World Index to a 13% surge in November. With efforts for a vaccine making fast progress, investors have quickly started to price in the likelihood of a return to normalcy and faster economic growth. Over the weekend, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the federal government hopes to quickly review and approve requests from two drugmakers for emergency approval of their Covid-19 vaccines.The risk-on mood has hurt demand for haven assets. Gold extended a retreat on Monday and is on course for its largest monthly decline in four years. The dollar is poised for a 2.7% drop in November. Gold Set for Worst Month Since 2016 as Risk Rally Thrives: ChartIn other markets, oil dropped below $45 a barrel in New York on Monday. An informal meeting of OPEC+ ministers didn’t reach an agreement on whether to delay January’s oil-output increase. A full meeting of the cartel is planned for later today. These are some key events coming up:OPEC holds a virtual full ministerial meeting to make a final decision on whether a production supply hike should proceed as scheduled in January.The Reserve Bank of Australia holds a policy meeting on Tuesday.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.The U.S. employment report on Friday is expected to show more Americans headed back to work in November, though at a slower pace than last month.Here are the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.5% as of 9:32 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 1.6%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed at 1,141.97.The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1975.The British pound was little changed at $1.3306.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 104.24 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 0.84%.The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped less than one basis point to 0.15%.Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.58%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.276%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.3% to $42.15 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.6% to $1,777.09 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.
Cloud software stocks including Salesforce, Zoom, Snowflake, Okta, and CrowdStrike report this week. Plus, jobs Friday, Jerome Powell testimony, and October PMIs.
Does buying gold stocks, or betting on the gold price, make sense, despite vaccine progress and 2020 election results? Here are some things to consider.
This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses whether Ford can be fixed and its stock can double. * Other featured articles examine the bull case for Tesla in the S&P 500, some global recovery plays and how badly the pandemic has hurt real estate investment trusts. * Also, the prospects for a salon operator, automaker dividends, Apple notebooks and more.Cover story "Ford Can Be Fixed. Why Its Stock Could Double" by Al Root points out that Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), the fifth-largest automaker in the world, has been among the worst-performing auto stocks during the past five years. See why Barron's believes its new chief executive officer could help fix the company and send its share price much higher.Leslie P. Norton's "Pandemic or Not, a House Needs a Deck. That's Good News for Azek" shows why Azek Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK), the number two maker of composite wood decking, is growing fast after its June initial public offering. As recycling rises and composite costs fall, says the article, the company anticipates steady growth.In "Supercuts Owner Regis Is a Postpandemic Play With Style," Nicholas Jasinski makes the case that a transition to a franchise model makes small-cap hair salon operator Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) stock a buy. Haircuts cannot be sold online and delivered in a box, and investors are looking ahead to when life and business may resemble normality again.As 2021 approaches and with strong third-quarter results in their rearview mirrors, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Ford and other automakers appear to be on their way to restoring their dividends. So says "Improving Cash Flows Put GM and Ford Dividends in Line for Restoration" by Lawrence C. Strauss.In Alex Eule's "Apple's New MacBooks Have Delighted Critics. Investors Should Care, Too," see why Barron's thinks that while Macs represent just 10% of the total sales at Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), the business is once again important to the consumer electronics giant's future."Tesla Storms the S&P 500. Here's the Bull Case" by Jack Hough discusses why Elon Musk's electric-vehicle maker continues its amazing rise, yet the value of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is now so high that car-making profits alone might not be enough, even looking out a decade and assuming massive market-share gains.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: AstraZeneca, Disney, Ford, GE, Roku And MoreThe consumer-discretionary sector has gained almost 30% in 2020, making it the second-best performer this year, behind only tech, according to Ben Levisohn's "Tesla Is About to Upend This Sector. What Investors Should Do Now." Discover why Barron's believes that the sector is about to get a whole lot riskier, as well as how investors may want to play it.In "Three Stocks to Buy as COVID Lockdowns Ease," Bill Alpert looks at the claim that global recovery plays like Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A) are reasonably priced, as investors look ahead to a post-pandemic world. See what else made the cut.Lawrence C. Strauss's "REITs Have Been Hit Hard by COVID-19. The Impact Could Last for Years" says that COVID-19 has caused the most long-term damage to the value of real estate investment trusts focused on malls and office space. But what about the likes of American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) and Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD)?Also in this week's Barron's: * Questions for the most powerful woman in tech * How much Joe Biden can actually change tax policy * Five tax moves to consider for an unusual year * Why taxable muni bonds are tempting * Whether companies that fail to measure corporate impact will be left behind * How emerging markets could benefit from COVID-19 vaccines * Whether Millennials or Baby Boomers are fueling latest stock rally * A review of the career of Janet Yellen * Whether the Bitcoin rally still has legs * A memory-loss trap to avoid in retirement