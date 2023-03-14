U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,869.50
    +12.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,909.00
    +79.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,977.00
    +45.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.50
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.09
    -1.71 (-2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.70
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    -0.17 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0705
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.92
    +2.12 (+8.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0610
    +0.8630 (+0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.19
    +35.28 (+6.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.85
    -40.78 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, A.P. Møller Holding A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the attached file.

Attachment


