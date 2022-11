Reuters

The S&P 500 has gained an average of 1.6% during December, the highest average of any month and more than double the 0.7% gain of all months, according to data from investment research firm CFRA. "December is usually a good time for investors but right now they are stuck because it’s really the focus on rates that will cause the market to go up or down in the short term," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. "The question this year is will the Fed raise by 75 or 50 basis points, and whether there will be any dovish commentary that suggests that the Fed will raise rates one or two more times next year and then call it quits,” Stovall said.