Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·1 min read
A.P. M&#xf8;ller - M&#xe6;rsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
b)
LEI
549300D2K6PKKKXVNN73
4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Shares

DK0010244425 Maersk A
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 19,770

15

d)
Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

15
DKK 296,550
e)
Date of the transaction
1 March 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment


