Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

b)

LEI

549300D2K6PKKKXVNN73

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code

Shares

DK0010244425 Maersk A

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 19,770 15

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

15

DKK 296,550

e)

Date of the transaction

1 March 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment



