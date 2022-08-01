U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

Notification pursuant to the Finnish Securities Act Chapter 9, Section 10 regarding change in holdings and voting rights

Aspocomp Group Oyj
·3 min read
  • ACG1V.HE
Aspocomp Group Oyj
Aspocomp Group Oyj


Aspocomp Group Plc, Company Announcement, August 1, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

Aspocomp Group Plc (business ID 1547801-5) received on July 29, 2022 a notification of major shareholding, pursuant to the Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Mandatum Henkivakuutusosakeyhtiö, as a result of the implementation of changes to the transparency directive in the Finnish Securities Market Act. According to the notification Mandatum Henkivakuutusosakeyhtiö’s holdings and voting rights in Aspocomp Group Plc reached 5 percent threshold on July 29, 2022.

According to the notification Mandatum Henkivakuutusosakeyhtiö's holdings in Aspocomp Group Plc amounted to 342,103 shares on July 29, 2022, which corresponded to 5.00 percent of the total amount of shares and votes in Aspocomp Group Plc.

Total positions of Mandatum Henkivakuutusosakeyhtiö’s subject to the notification:

 

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)

Total of both in % (A+B)

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.00%

 

5.00%

6,841,440

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

ISIN code

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009008080

342,103

 

5.00%

 

 SUBTOTAL A

342,103

 

5.00%

 



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of
shares
and
voting
rights

% of shares
and voting
rights through
financial
instruments

Total
of
both

Sampo Oyj

0%

0%

0 shares

Mandatum Henkivakuutusosakeyhtiö

5.00%

0%

342,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


At the date of this release, the total number of shares in Aspocomp Group Plc amounts to 6,841,440 shares. Aspocomp has one series of shares and each share entitles to one voting right.


For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Mikko Montonen
President and CEO


Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com


