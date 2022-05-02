U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Notification regarding the delay of publishing audited annual report for 2021

Trigon Property Development
  • TPD1T.TL
Trigon Property Development
Trigon Property Development

Due to technical problems, publishing AS Trigon Property Development audited annual report for 2021 has been delayed on the stock exchange website. The audited annual report is available at the Financial Supervision Authority's OAM at: http://oam.fi.ee/en/announcement?id=8406

Rando Tomingas
Member of the Management Board
Telephone +372 667 9200
e-mail info@trigonproperty.com


