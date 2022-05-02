Notification regarding the delay of publishing audited annual report for 2021
- TPD1T.TL
Due to technical problems, publishing AS Trigon Property Development audited annual report for 2021 has been delayed on the stock exchange website. The audited annual report is available at the Financial Supervision Authority's OAM at: http://oam.fi.ee/en/announcement?id=8406
Rando Tomingas
Member of the Management Board
Telephone +372 667 9200
e-mail info@trigonproperty.com