The name Vladimir Putin is now a byword for villainy and deceitfulness - yet two decades ago, the desire to integrate Russia into the geopolitical establishment was such that Sir Tony Blair was calling for him to have a seat at the top table. Newly released documents from the National Archives reveal how, in the wake of Sept 11, Sir Tony and other Western leaders thought that Moscow could be engaged with and convinced to work in favour of counter-terrorism and the liberal world order.