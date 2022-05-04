U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

Notification of transactions by members of the board and management

Konsolidator A/S
·3 min read
  • DI78V.NX
  • KONSOL.CO
Konsolidator A/S
Konsolidator A/S

Company announcement no 10-2022

Søborg May 4, 2022

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S

On April 28, 2022 Konsolidator A/S issued new shares in a directed issue and a board member exercised warrants according to company announcement no 9-2022. The share issue and warrants exercise gave Konsolidator A/S proceeds of DKK 4 million.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator:

Name:

Cecilia Hultén

Position:

Member of the board

Name of issuer

Konsolidator A/S

ISIN Code:

DK0061113511

Type of securities

Shares

Type of transaction

Purchase of shares

Market for the transaction

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Date of trade

28.04.2022

Number of shares

60,763

Share price

11.52

Aggregated price

699.990


Name:

Team FG Invest ApS

Position:

Team FG Invest ApS is indirectly controlled by Claus Finderup Grove, CEO

Name of issuer

Konsolidator A/S

ISIN Code:

DK0061113511

Type of securities

Shares

Type of transaction

Sale of shares

Market for the transaction

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Date of trade

28.04.2022

Number of shares

85,358

Share price

11.52

Aggregated price

983.324


Name:

Ved Bækken ApS

Position:

Ved Bækken ApS is indirectly controlled by Jack Skov, CFO

Name of issuer

Konsolidator A/S

ISIN Code:

DK0061113511

Type of securities

Shares

Type of transaction

Sale of shares

Market for the transaction

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Date of trade

28.04.2022

Number of shares

85,358

Share price

11.52

Aggregated price

983,324


Name:

Team FG Invest ApS

Position:

Team FG Invest ApS is indirectly controlled by Claus Finderup Grove, CEO

Name of issuer

Konsolidator A/S

ISIN Code:

DK0061113511

Type of securities

Shares

Type of transaction

Purchase of shares

Market for the transaction

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Date of trade

28.04.2022

Number of shares

68.287

Share price

14,40

Aggregated price

983,332

Name:

Ved Bækken ApS

Position:

Ved Bækken ApS is indirectly controlled by Jack Skov, CFO

Name of issuer

Konsolidator A/S

ISIN Code:

DK0061113511

Type of securities

Shares

Type of transaction

Purchase of shares

Market for the transaction

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Date of trade

28.04.2022

Number of shares

68.287

Share price

14,40

Aggregated price

983,332


Name:

Jesper Eigen Møller

Position:

Member of the board

Name of issuer

Konsolidator A/S

ISIN Code:

DK0061113511

Type of securities

Shares

Type of transaction

Exercise of warrants

Market for the transaction

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Date of trade

28.04.2022

Number of shares

118,055

Share price

8,80

Aggregated price

1,038,884

Contacts

Certified Adviser

About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment


