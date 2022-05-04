Notification of transactions by members of the board and management

Konsolidator A/S

Company announcement no 10-2022

Søborg May 4, 2022

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S



On April 28, 2022 Konsolidator A/S issued new shares in a directed issue and a board member exercised warrants according to company announcement no 9-2022. The share issue and warrants exercise gave Konsolidator A/S proceeds of DKK 4 million.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator:

Name: Cecilia Hultén Position: Member of the board Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Purchase of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 28.04.2022 Number of shares 60,763 Share price 11.52 Aggregated price 699.990





Name: Team FG Invest ApS Position: Team FG Invest ApS is indirectly controlled by Claus Finderup Grove, CEO Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Sale of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 28.04.2022 Number of shares 85,358 Share price 11.52 Aggregated price 983.324





Name: Ved Bækken ApS Position: Ved Bækken ApS is indirectly controlled by Jack Skov, CFO Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Sale of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 28.04.2022 Number of shares 85,358 Share price 11.52 Aggregated price 983,324





Name: Team FG Invest ApS Position: Team FG Invest ApS is indirectly controlled by Claus Finderup Grove, CEO Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Purchase of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 28.04.2022 Number of shares 68.287 Share price 14,40 Aggregated price 983,332 Name: Ved Bækken ApS Position: Ved Bækken ApS is indirectly controlled by Jack Skov, CFO Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Purchase of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 28.04.2022 Number of shares 68.287 Share price 14,40 Aggregated price 983,332





Name: Jesper Eigen Møller Position: Member of the board Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Exercise of warrants Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 28.04.2022 Number of shares 118,055 Share price 8,80 Aggregated price 1,038,884

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





