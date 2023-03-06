Notification of transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Hans Martin Smith
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the board of directors
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
b)
LEI
213800V2R9WMMZASKK57
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 565.00
146 shares
DKK 566.00
190 shares
DKK 567.00
114 shares
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
3 March 2023
f)
Place of transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Attachment