Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: Holdings of Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö in Oma Savings Bank Plc decreased below 10%

On 1 March 2023, Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (FSMA) from Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö (business ID 0136324-1), according to which Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö's holding and voting rights in OmaSp is 9.89%.

According to the announcement, Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö sr owns 3,290,000 OmaSp shares. As a result of the directed share issue carried out by OmaSp on 28 February 2023, Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö's holding fell below the flagging limit of 10% and now corresponds to 9.89% of OmaSp's shares and votes.

OmaSp has one set of shares in which each share has one vote. The total number of shares is 33,275,237.

The holding of Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö sr according to the announcement:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total % of shares and voting rights (A+B) Proportion after reaching or exceeding the flagging threshold 9.89 9.89

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A.Shares and voting rights

Share class/

type (ISIN)



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (FSMA 9:5) Indirect (FSMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct (FSMA 9:5) Indirect (FSMA 9:6 ja 9:7) FI4000306733 3,290,000 0 9.89 0 A Subtotal 3,290,000 9.89





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Further information:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 450 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.



