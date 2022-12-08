U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

Nokia Oyj
·4 min read
Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
8 December 2022 at 20:00 EET


Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

According to a notification received under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (FSMA) by Nokia Corporation, the direct and indirect holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia have on 2 December 2022 exceeded 5% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia.

According to the notification received by Nokia, the holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia on 2 December 2022, directly and through its controlled undertakings and funds was equivalent to a total of 293,966,891 shares, corresponding to approximately 5.22% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia. The share stock of Nokia consists of 5,632,297,576 shares, each entitling to one vote.

The ownership position of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and its controlled undertakings and funds according to the notification:

 

% of shares and voting rights (Total of A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (Total of B)

Total % of shares and voting rights (A+B)

Proportion after reaching or exceeding the flagging threshold

0.20%

5.02%

5.22%

Details of the ownership position on the date on which the threshold was reached or exceeded:

A: Shares and voting rights

Share class/type (ISIN)

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct (FSMA 9:5)

Indirect (FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct (FSMA 9:5)

Indirect (FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)

NOKIA (FI0009000681)

 

6,870,917

 

0.12%

Nokia ADR (US6549022043)

 

4,264,295

 

0.08%

Total of A

11,135,212

0.20%

B: Financial instruments referred to in Chapter 9 Section 6a of the FSMA:

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise period

Settlement

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Per appendix

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total of B

282,831,679

5.02%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, voting rights and financial instruments are held:

Name

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs International

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group,
Inc.

 

 

 

GSAM Holdings LLC

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs Asset
Management, L.P.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs Bank USA

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

IMD Holdings LLC

 

 

 

United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.

 

 

 

United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

Folio Financial, Inc.

 

 

 

Folio Investments Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

GS Finance Corp.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs International Bank

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

GS Global Markets, Inc.

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

Murray Street Corporation

 

 

 

Sphere Fundo de Investimento Multimercado - Investimento no Exterior Credito Privado

 

 

 

Sphere Fund

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

GSAM Holdings LLC

 

 

 

NNIP Holdings LLC

 

 

 

NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd

 

 

 

NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd

 

 

 

NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V.

 

 

 

NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

 

 

 

GSAM Holdings LLC

 

 

 

GSAMI Holdings I Ltd

 

 

 

GSAMI Holdings II Ltd

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd

 

 

 

Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

 

 

 


About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to high standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

 

Attachment


