Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
8 December 2022 at 20:00 EET
According to a notification received under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (FSMA) by Nokia Corporation, the direct and indirect holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia have on 2 December 2022 exceeded 5% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia.
According to the notification received by Nokia, the holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia on 2 December 2022, directly and through its controlled undertakings and funds was equivalent to a total of 293,966,891 shares, corresponding to approximately 5.22% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia. The share stock of Nokia consists of 5,632,297,576 shares, each entitling to one vote.
The ownership position of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and its controlled undertakings and funds according to the notification:
% of shares and voting rights (Total of A)
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (Total of B)
Total % of shares and voting rights (A+B)
Proportion after reaching or exceeding the flagging threshold
0.20%
5.02%
5.22%
Details of the ownership position on the date on which the threshold was reached or exceeded:
A: Shares and voting rights
Share class/type (ISIN)
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct (FSMA 9:5)
Indirect (FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)
Direct (FSMA 9:5)
Indirect (FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)
NOKIA (FI0009000681)
6,870,917
0.12%
Nokia ADR (US6549022043)
4,264,295
0.08%
Total of A
11,135,212
0.20%
B: Financial instruments referred to in Chapter 9 Section 6a of the FSMA:
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period
Settlement
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Per appendix
Total of B
282,831,679
5.02%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, voting rights and financial instruments are held:
Name
% of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
Total
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
Goldman Sachs International
The Goldman Sachs Group,
GSAM Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
IMD Holdings LLC
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Folio Financial, Inc.
Folio Investments Inc.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GS Finance Corp.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
Goldman Sachs International Bank
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GS Global Markets, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Murray Street Corporation
Sphere Fundo de Investimento Multimercado - Investimento no Exterior Credito Privado
Sphere Fund
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
NNIP Holdings LLC
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V.
NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
GSAMI Holdings I Ltd
GSAMI Holdings II Ltd
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International
